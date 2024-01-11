MTV’s The Challenge Season 39 shows several showmances at play — including one between Michele Fitzgerald and Callum Izzard. Callum was eliminated early in the game but established a close connection with Michele before he went home. However, Callum had a girlfriend that Michele didn’t know about. Here’s what Michele said about how Callum’s girlfriend directly messaged her.

‘The Challenge’ Season 39 star Michele Fitzgerald said Callum Izzard’s girlfriend slid into her DMs

The Challenge Season 39 competitors Michele Fitzgerald and Callum Izzard had a short-lived romance that is now completely over. While Michele was into Callum while filming, she didn’t realize he had a girlfriend at home. She spoke to MTV’s Official Challenge Podcast about how she found out about Callum’s girlfriend.

“[I found out] when ya’ll found out — episode 1,” Michele explained. “I had no idea. I found out when the episode aired. Some people from a podcast reached out, like, ‘Did you know Callum had a girlfriend?’ I was like, ‘What the f***?'”

Michele said she was “falling” for Callum on the show, and she figured that she and him would start communicating immediately after filming ended. “I get back, and I open my WhatsApp, and he messaged me all of this lovey-dovey stuff. And then one day, he messaged me this brick of a text, being like, ‘I don’t think this is ever gonna work out.’ I’m like, OK. So, I call him. He doesn’t answer me for four days. I’m like, bet. This guy sucks.”

Finally, Michele gets ahold of Callum, and he apologizes. “He’s still flirting with me, texting with me, all this stuff,” she said. Then, Michele saw the first episode of the season and called Callum about his cheating.

“His girlfriend came into my DMs,” Michele continued. “And I had been teeter-tottering about whether or not I wanted to reach out to her once I found out. I wasn’t really trying to blow his life up at all. … I guess, eventually, she did actually watch the show recently.”

She says she has ‘no faith in love anymore’ after watching this season

The Challenge Season 39 didn’t work out for Michele Fitzgerald and Callum Izzard. While speaking on the podcast, she also mentioned that she felt disheartened by the other cheating she witnessed. She was likely referring to Moriah Jadea pursuing a relationship with James Lock while she was still seeing Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio at home.

“You know, watching this season, watching so many people cheat on their significant others, it’s like, that’s so … I have no faith in love anymore,” Michele stated. “I’m so jaded.”

Michele noted that she hopes to see Callum at The Challenge Season 39 reunion so she can properly address the situation in front of everyone. “I feel like he’s probably not gonna show up, honestly,” she said.

Would Michele Fitzgerald ever date Jay Starrett?

The Challenge Season 39 isn’t a total loss for Michele Fitzgerald despite what occurred with Callum Izzard. Fans would love to see Michele and fellow competitor Jay Starrett give romance another shot. The Survivor alums dated in the past, and they have great chemistry.

“Never, never, never,” Michele stated for the record. She said that she and Jay pairing up in Ride or Dies was great for repairing their post-relationship friendship, but that’s as far as it goes. “We’ve both grown so much,” Michele said. ” … And we have a pretty good open line of communication.”

The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

