Moriah Jadea is bringing drama into MTV’s The Challenge Season 39 house due to her relationship with Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio and fellow competitor James Lock. Moriah and James started a showmance before she broke off her relationship with Johnny back home. Now, she’s coming forward with more information. Here’s what she said about Johnny lying about flirting with other women in House of Villains.

Moriah Jadea and James Lock pursue a showmance in The Challenge Season 39 despite Moriah’s existing relationship with Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio. Johnny and Moriah romantically connected in 2022, and they’re no longer together heading into 2024. While Moriah feels guilty about her romance with James, she told MTV’s Official Challenge Podcast that Johnny lied to her about flirting with women while he filmed the reality TV competition series House of Villains.

“We were not boyfriend and girlfriend, OK,” Moriah clarified regarding her relationship with Johnny. “But, for my own morals and how I am … we were talking to each other on a very deep level. So, that was wrong of me. I messed up. … Now, months ahead pass by. And I see the show he’s on now and how he lied to me about that show.”

Moriah referenced House of Villains, the show Johnny filmed while she filmed The Challenge Season 39. She told the podcast that she and Johnny fought before he left to film, and he didn’t speak to her before leaving. However, he sent her flowers during filming, which led to a conversation.

“He told me there was a girl on there, and he just did it for a storyline because she had no type of storyline without him,” she continued. “And a whole bunch of really mean things he said. … This was before I did anything. If you see the guy that you’re with sucking girls’ toes, kissing them with pasta, flirting, you wouldn’t like that. That’s a real thing.”

“When I come back, why would you lie to me and tell me nothing happened?” Moriah added.

Moriah Jadea threatened to go public with more information about her relationship with Johnny ‘Bananas’

The Challenge Season 39 shows Moriah Jadea feeling horrible about her relationship with James Lock. While speaking to The Official Challenge Podcast, she explained that the online hate for her has intensified. She also mentioned that Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio continues to talk poorly about her behind her back, resulting in more rumors and gossip.

“I just feel like people don’t know what they’re talking about,” Moriah said. “People don’t know the ins and outs. They only know the parts that maybe Johnny told them, right? … People don’t know anything. They don’t know anything. They don’t know what Johnny and I have been through, they don’t know what happened to me, they don’t know anything. People are talking and saying, ‘Oh, Moriah did this to him.’ OK, what about me?”

While Moriah doesn’t want to “make things public” regarding her past with Johnny, she threatens to do it if the gossip doesn’t stop. “I might get sick of it,” she added. “If there are people who keep continuing and assuming … I’m gonna get sick of it, and I’m just gonna lay everything out there. Because one thing about me is, like, I have no shame if I make a mistake.”

