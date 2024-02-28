'The Challenge' Season 39 winner Emanuel Neagu had a girlfriend back home while he was sustaining sexual relationships with other women. Here's what he said.

MTV’s The Challenge Season 39 finale is over, and Emanuel Neagu took home the first-place grand prize. Emanuel managed to evade eliminations this season, but he couldn’t avoid the drama in the house. While he supposedly had a girlfriend back home, he had multiple hookups in the house. Here’s what he said about his infidelity during the season.

Emanuel Neagu talked about the girlfriend he had at home during ‘The Challenge’ Season 39

MTV’s The Challenge Season 39 featured Emanuel Neagu flying under the radar regarding eliminations. While Emanuel proved that he was a physical force in the past, none of the other competitors attempted to get him out of the competition early. Additionally, many of the women this season liked spending time with him. And he seemed to get himself into trouble with several hookups (with Olivia Kaiser, Colleen Schneider, and Ravyn Rochelle) despite mentioning his girlfriend back home.

Emanuel spoke on MTV’s Official Challenge Podcast about the situation with his “girlfriend.” He explained that he and his girlfriend discussed breaking up before The Challenge Season 39 — and they’re certainly not together post-season. However, he didn’t completely pull the plug on the relationship before the season began.

“I am a heartbreaker,” Emanuel admitted. “I’m not happy about it. I did break some hearts before, and I said I wasn’t going to do it.”

Emanuel added that he felt guilty when he received a letter from his girlfriend back at home while on the show. “I felt bad because I don’t think she knew then,” he added. “I guess when they asked them for letters, she was so happy to write to me.”

Emanuel noted that he believed his girlfriend knew about his cheating while in the house due to spoiler accounts and possibly his brother. He said he called his brother and told him everything that was going on, and his brother could’ve spilled the truth.

He said he was most likely to have a showmance with Ravyn Rochelle

Despite the multiple reported hookups, The Challenge Season 39 winner Emanuel Neagu had no serious showmances this season. However, while speaking on MTV’s Official Challenge Podcast, he said the one woman he was most likely to have a real showmance with was Ravyn Rochelle.

“I would give it to Ravyn,” Emanuel admitted. “We had really good conversations. She was fun. I don’t know. We had a lot of things in common. You know, we listened to the same music. We would talk about any topic … it was nice. And it wasn’t in a sexual way.”

‘The Challenge’ Season 39 reunion will reveal the hookups that happened this season

MTV’s The Challenge Season 39 reunion brings Emanuel Neagu back on stage with the rest of the cast members and the veteran mercenaries. A sneak peek from the reunion shows the cast members talking about the hookups that occurred.

Michele Fitzgerald and Callum Izzard will talk seriously about Callum pursuing Michele with a girlfriend back home. The preview shows Michele scolding Callum for not telling her the truth.

Moriah Jadea also addresses her relationship with James Lock. Moriah was dating Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio before the season began, and she says her cousin told her that Johnny was “sucking” on a girl’s toes behind her back.

The preview also shows Melissa Reeves spilling tea about forbidden hotel room kisses, which could have to do with Emanuel.

The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion reunion airs on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024, at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

