MTV’s The Challenge Season 39 Episode 18 is here with part one of TJ Lavin’s finale, and fans can’t wait to see what’s ahead. Lavin promised the final seven contestants that they should prepare to endure the most difficult finale yet. So, who wins? Here are The Challenge Season 39 spoilers regarding the winner.

[Spoiler alert: The Challenge Season 39 spoilers ahead for the finale.]

‘The Challenge’ Season 39 spoilers: Who wins?

MTV’s The Challenge Season 39 spoilers regarding the winner following the two-part finale are here. The finale begins with part one on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024. At the start of TJ Lavin’s final, the top seven contestants will begin the grueling 26-mile journey until the end.

Moriah Jadea, Emanuel Neagu, Nurys Mateo, Corey Lay, Berna Canbeldek, Jay Starrett, and Colleen Schneider made it to part one of the finale. Nurys earned MVP status thanks to her previous two wins. Nurys won two three-way eliminations, taking out Horacio Gutiérrez Jr. and Kyland Young in the first elimination and Olivia Kaiser and James Lock in the second elimination.

According to spoilers from PinkRose on Vevmo, Emanuel wins first place. Emanuel didn’t have to fight for his way to the final, as he didn’t compete in any earlier elimination. However, he proved himself as a serious physical threat in Spies, Lies, and Allies.

Second place goes to Nurys. Nurys put her all into the game and took out five players toward the end of the game, including Moriah.

Third place goes to Colleen. Colleen played a smart social game, as she was able to avoid elimination.

Corey earned fourth place, and Berna earned fifth place. As for Jay, Corey takes him out during a mid-final elimination.

How much do the winners earn?

A clip from The Challenge Season 39 finale shows TJ Lavin explaining how the money breaks down to the final seven players. The contestant in third place earns $36,000 from the prize pot. Second place earns $70,000. Finally, the winner of the season earns $250,000.

Throughout the season, the players had the opportunity to earn money in the final prize pot. The first phase of the competition, “Control,” was about earning money as a team. The second phase, “Chaos,” involved fighting to protect the money that they made. Cast members had to fend off their prize pot from incoming veteran mercenaries who tried to eliminate competitors. The final phase, “Conquest,” had competitors earning even more money before reaching the final.

The first phase of the final has the 7 finalists working together to keep their prize money

The Challenge Season 39 final works in three phases — much like what fans witnessed throughout the season. TJ Lavin explained the format to the final seven competitors.

“This final is going to be divided into three phases, just like the season,” TJ said. “It’s gonna be ‘Control,’ where you will be working together. Then, it’s going to be ‘Chaos,’ where you’ll be in rotating pairs. Then, we’ll go to ‘Conquest,’ where you’ll be competing as individuals.”

The first task in the final involves the final seven players tied together and running to a hidden fortress. The hidden fortress contains 19 chests containing different colored ropes. Once players collect three ropes of the same color, they can disconnect from the team and run to the starting line. Once all of the ropes are returned to the start, the players must work together to build a giant symbol. Players keep their prize money if they complete the task in under 60 minutes. If they fail, they lose $16,000.

The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion finale airs on Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024, at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

