'The Challenge' Season 39 star Olivia Kaiser is speaking out about her feud with Nurys Mateo. Here's what she said about Nurys leading the 'hate train.'

MTV’s The Challenge Season 39 Episode 16 showed the end of Olivia Kaiser and Nurys Mateo’s friendship. The women were best friends in the house, but their friendship ended after Olivia failed to save Nurys from elimination. Now, Olivia’s talking about what went down. And she wants Nurys to stop the “hate train” online.

[Spoiler alert: The Challenge Season 39 spoilers ahead regarding Olivia Kaiser and Nurys Mateo.]

Olivia Kaiser explained more of what happened between her and Nurys Mateo in ‘The Challenge’ Season 39

The Challenge Season 39 Episode 16 showed fans precisely what happened between Nurys Mateo and Olivia Kaiser. While Nurys and Olivia went into the season as best friends, they left enemies. Olivia could’ve saved Nurys from elimination and chose not to. Thankfully, Nurys won the three-way elimination and reentered the competition, but the situation between her and Olivia never improved.

Olivia spoke about the situation on her podcast, Gimme That Mic. She explained that the night before deliberation day, Michele Fitzgerald told her that she would be the one going into elimination. Then, when deliberation day came, she thought the original plan to save herself and Nurys was back on track. However, everything went awry when Colleen Schneider had the deciding vote. Colleen chose to save Corey Lay instead of Nurys, sending Nurys into elimination and going against the original plan.

“I thought we were safe the night before,” Olivia explained. “Woke up to literally Michele crying to me, me being like, ‘Are you f***ing serious? There are so many other ways we could’ve planned this to make it work. … The night before, too, I told Nurys all this stuff. And I believe she was like, ‘I don’t want to do this. I’m not politicking or whatever.’ And I’m like, well, I’m going to. I don’t want to go in against the guys.”

She said she wanted Nurys Mateo to stop the ‘hate train’ against her

‘The Challenge’ Season 39 competitor Nurys Mateo | Leon Bennett/Getty Images

The Challenge Season 39 fans know that Olivia Kaiser and Nurys Mateo didn’t retain a friendship after the show finished filming. Nurys came for Olivia on Twitter. And Olivia wants Nurys to stop the “hate train.”

“I have talked to Nurys,” Olivia stated in the podcast episode. “We have had conversations. There is more that needs to be obviously discussed and said. … But she did say that she believes I’m sorry and stuff like that.”

“I would love to do a sit down with Nurys at some point, even maybe on a podcast, just so we can really talk about how we feel,” Olivia continued. “I want to have a private conversation. … I do think it would be cool if she told people too what went down just so I’m not getting so brutally attacked.”

Olivia added that while Nurys doesn’t “owe” her anything, she wishes she would help stop the public hate. “I wish she would maybe have a little more understanding and maybe not lead the hate train. It hurts me to watch,” she stated.

Olivia Kaiser begged TJ Lavin to swap places with her friend in the elimination

The Challenge Season 39 Episode 16 featured the epic betrayal between Olivia Kaiser and Nurys Mateo. But Olivia says she tried to right her wrongs. After Nurys discovered she’d be going into elimination, Olivia asked host TJ Lavin if she could switch places with Nurys.

“I was like, ‘TJ, please let me switch places with Nurys. TJ, please, I beg you. Like, let me go into elimination, let Nurys take my spot,'” Olivia said on the podcast. “And they cut that entire clip out, which is so much context of a mistake that I made and immediately knew that I made.”

Kyland Young backed Olivia on her claim. A clip posted to Reddit shows Kyland explaining that after Olivia asked TJ to switch spots, TJ denied the request.

The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.