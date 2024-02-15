'The Challenge' Season 39 Episode 18 spoilers are here. Who goes home next? Here's what to know about the next round of eliminations.

MTV’s The Challenge Season 39 Episode 18 is here, and fans finally get to see the first part of the two-part finale. In episode 17, Nurys Mateo once again proved she’s a force to be reckoned with, as she took out two more players in the house during her second three-way elimination. So, who goes home next? Here are The Challenge Season 39 Episode 18 spoilers.

[Spoiler alert: The Challenge Season 39 spoilers ahead for episodes 18 and 19.]

MTV’s ‘The Challenge’ Season 39 spoilers: Who goes home in episode 18?

MTV’s The Challenge Season 39 final will put the competitors to the ultimate test, and the two-part finale begins with episode 18. Moriah Jadea, Emanuel Neagu, Nurys Mateo, Corey Lay, Berna Canbeldek, Jay Starrett, and Colleen Schneider made it to the final after a grueling three-phase season that involved defeating mercenary champions.

The mercenary phase is long over, as evidenced by the previous few episodes. Nurys made a name for herself in Challenge history, sending her showmance partner, Horacio Gutiérrez Jr., and Kyland Young home during a three-way elimination. She was sent in against Olivia Kaiser and James Lock the following elimination. Again, Nurys sent them both home, returning to the house alone.

So, who heads home in The Challenge Season 39 Episode 18? With seven remaining players heading into the final, two additional eliminations happen before the final five race to the finish line. Spoilers indicate Jay competes against Corey, and Corey wins in episode 18.

Nurys goes head to head with Moriah, and Nurys comes out on top in episode 19. Jay and Moriah are eliminated before the other final five.

A sneak peek shows TJ Lavin telling the contestants that they made it to the final

A sneak peek of The Challenge Season 39 Episode 18 shows TJ Lavin entering the club to tell the final seven competitors that they made it to the end of the competition. The clip posted to Reddit shows the cast members partying together when TJ enters.

“Usually, I’m always happy to see TJ,” Colleen Schneider says. “But right now, in the club?”

“This could be the best news in the world or the worst news in the world,” Corey Lay adds.

Thankfully, TJ arrives to deliver the good news. But he promises this season’s final will be the “hardest final” The Challenge ever created.

“I know that the finals are hard,” Jay Starrett says. “I’ve seen finals that are 100 hours long; I’ve seen finals where they’re running through the desert; I’ve seen finals where they’re scaling mountains. I’m expecting to suffer a lot. But this is what we’re here for. It’s Battle for a New Champion.“

How does ‘The Challenge’ Season 39 final work?

Another clip from The Challenge Season 39 Episode 18 shows TJ Lavin explaining how the final will work to the final seven competitors. While speaking to the cast members, TJ noted that the final occurs in three phases. The first phase, “Control,” involves cast members working together. The second phase, “Chaos,” puts finalists in rotating pairs. Finally, “Conquest” consists of each player competing as an individual.

The players must traverse 26 miles of rugged terrain before the winner is crowned. The first challenge involves the competitors working together to complete a task in 60 minutes. TJ says he will take $16,000 from their prize money if they fail.

This story was originally published by PinkRose on Vevmo.

The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

