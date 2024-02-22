'The Challenge' Season 39 star Emanuel Neagu allegedly cheated on his girlfriend with multiple women this season. Here's what to know.

MTV’s The Challenge Season 39 finale is here, and fans can’t wait to see who wins the big money. Emanuel Neagu has proved to be a consistent physical threat in the competition, but he doesn’t have a lot of fans on or off the show. Rumors suggest he cheated on his girlfriend with multiple women in the Battle for a New Champion house. Here’s what’s been said.

Emanuel Neagu allegedly cheated on his girlfriend in ‘The Challenge’ Season 39

The Challenge Season 39 features Emanuel Neagu in the final. While the season included a lot of drama between cast members, Emanuel has managed to largely stay out of the spotlight despite persistent rumors suggesting that he cheated on his girlfriend. Rumors spread that Emanuel hooked up with Olivia Kaiser, Colleen Schneider, and Ravyn Rochelle. In past seasons, Emanuel had romantic involvement with Michele Fitzgerald and Tori Deal.

Emanuel seemed to address the rumors on X about the hookups. “Them girls playing the victim and hard to get in confessionals has me cracking up,” he posted, according to Reddit. “Btw, (apart from Ravyn, whom I really enjoyed talking), I never initiated anything. I was just drunk and gave the ladies the attention they was looking for. That’s how it went down.”

He continued posting, “I was wrong for staying in a relationship while I knew I shouldn’t have. But I take everything that comes, and don’t even get me started, ‘cuz I’ll expose these ‘bad bitches’ talking about [how] I want something from them when it’s clearly the other way around.”

Big T Fazakerley called Emanuel Neagu out for his behavior

Several cast members in The Challenge Season 39 condemned Emanuel Neagu for his behavior and cheating. Big T Fazakerley took to X to call out the player, though she later deleted the post.

“As if Emanuel’s coming for anyone this season when we all lived in a house with you, and we all know who you had sex with even though you have a gf,” she wrote, according to Monsters & Critics.

Past cast member Zach Nichols also called Emanuel out online. In response to Emanuel posting, “I don’t EVER need anything from anybody,” Zach called him a “class act.”

“You’re a real class act,” Zach wrote, according to Reddit screenshots. “Boyfriend of the year. I would love to have you on the podcast.”

Nurys Mateo confirmed she also couldn’t stand Emanuel. While speaking on The Zach Nichols Podcast to Zach, she called Emanuel the worst human in The Challenge Season 39 house.

His girlfriend allegedly reached out to ‘The Challenge’ Season 39 spoiler guru about his cheating

It’s unclear if Emanuel Neagu is dating anyone after The Challenge Season 39. GamerVev, a known spoiler guru for the show, posted that Emanuel’s girlfriend, whom he cheated on, reached out to them regarding Emanuel’s behavior on the show.

“Emanuel the Vampire unfollowed me on all platforms omg — at least I can come clean about telling his gf that he was being unfaithful to her during filming (she was asking!),” GamerVev posted to social media, according to Reddit.

GamerVev and Emanuel continued to have a brutal back-and-forth confrontation online following her post.

The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion finale airs on Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024, at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

