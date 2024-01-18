MTV's 'The Challenge' Season 39 Episode 14 shows yet another mercenary entering the competition. Who heads home next? Here's what spoilers state.

MTV’s The Challenge Season 39 Episode 14 is here, and there’s only one more mercenary to hit the elimination ring. So far, fans have seen champs attempt to take down the competitors who’ve never won a season of the game. So, who heads home in episode 14? Here are The Challenge Season 39 spoilers.

[Spoiler alert: The Challenge Season 39 spoilers ahead for episode 14.]

MTV’s ‘The Challenge’ Season 39 spoilers: Who goes home in episode 14?

According to MTV’s The Challenge Season 39 Episode 14 spoilers, only one veteran mercenary is left to enter the ring. CT Tamburello is the final mercenary. He goes head-to-head against Asaf Goren. Unfortunately for Asaf and the other competitors, Asaf loses to CT. Asaf heads home, and CT takes money from the prize pot.

CT is one of the most feared competitors in The Challenge. Early trailers showed him entering the competition as a mercenary, so fans anticipated his arrival. While CT marks the final mercenary to enter the game, the eliminations don’t end with episode 14. Spoilers say more challengers get taken down in a purge, which likely happens in episode 15. Additionally, more eliminations between the remaining competitors occur leading up to the final.

Past mercenaries this season included Jordan Wiseley, Devin Walker, Kaz Crossley, Kaycee Clark, Tori Deal, Darrell Taylor, Laurel Stucky, Cara Maria Sorbello, and Brad Fiorenza.

The competitors go head to head in a mini-final during the daily challenge

The daily challenge in The Challenge Season 39 Episode 14 shows the remaining competitors getting their first taste of what the final might entail. Kyland Young explains that the “mini-final” involves teams of four carrying a large stick to three checkpoints. The first checkpoint shows each competitor grabbing a bag hanging from a rope and rubbing the rope back and forth across a saw until the saw cuts the rope and releases the bag.

“Strategy is everything,” Asaf Goren says in the challenge shown on Twitter. “We have to work like in an orchestra.”

One team has Moriah Jadea, James Lock, Michele Fitzgerald, and Kyland. Another team has Ravyn Rochelle, Corey Lay, Berna Canbeldek, and Emanuel Neagu. The third team has Zara Zoffany, Olivia Kaiser, Horacio Gutiérrez Jr., and Asaf. The final team has Ed Eason, Colleen Schneider, Jay Starrett, and Nurys Mateo.

Some teams work better than others as they attempt to cut their bags down. The clip doesn’t show what happens at the other two checkpoints. However, given what we know about the elimination, it’s clear that Asaf’s team of four doesn’t win.

A sneak peek of episode 14 shows Asaf Goren making moves with Jay Starrett

A sneak peek of The Challenge Season 39 Episode 14 posted to Reddit shows Asaf Goren and Jay Starrett planning to dominate the game.

“I’m feeling great because I can do whatever I want to do in this game,” Asaf tells the cameras while speaking game with Jay. “Everyone else is stressed out, but I’m the master of ceremony. Basically, both sides are doing what I want them to do.”

At the same time of Asaf and Jay’s celebratory talk, Nurys Mateo, Kyland Young, and Olivia Kaiser strategize. “Winning is the only way I can secure my safety,” Kyland says. “I can’t always secure my friends’ safety when I win, but that’s all we can really reach for at this moment.”

This story was originally published by PinkRose on Vevmo.

The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

