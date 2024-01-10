'The Challenge' Season 39 Episode 13 is here, and another challenger will face off with a new mercenary. Here's who enters the ring next, according to spoilers.

MTV’s The Challenge Season 39 Episode 13 continues with another challenger heading into the arena against a seasoned veteran mercenary. Episode 12 showed Cara Maria Sorbello entering the ring — and she didn’t take any money from the competitors, as she lost her elimination. So, who heads home next? Here are The Challenge Season 39 Episode 13 spoilers.

[Spoiler alert: The Challenge Season 39 spoilers ahead for episode 13.]

MTV’s ‘The Challenge’ Season 39 spoilers: Who goes home in episode 13?

MTV’s The Challenge Season 39 Episode 13 spoilers are here, and a familiar face heads into the arena against a mercenary. According to spoilers from PinkRose, Kyland Young goes head-to-head with mercenary Brad Fiorzena. Brad loses, and Kyland heads back into the game with another win.

This marks Kyland’s third elimination win. He won against Hughie Maughan early in the season before the mercenaries entered the competition. Then, Kyland won a second time against Darrell Taylor. After Brad arrives, there’s only one mercenary left to enter the ring — CT Tamburello.

Kyland’s made a few enemies so far in the show, and he also made a love connection. He sparked a connection with Melissa Reeves, though Melissa was eliminated weeks before episode 13. Melissa spoke about her relationship with Kyland after season 39 finished filming. She stated that she intended to remain friends at the very least.

“We were arranging to meet up, but it’s just really difficult — obviously, I’ve got Vienna, and he lives on the other side of the world,” she told Entertainment Weekly. “I’d wake up in the morning, it’s nighttime where he is, and I’ll be going to bed, and he’d be waking up. You’re just constantly missing each other. We will always remain friends, but I’m not really sure anything will continue.”

The daily challenge involves challengers competing in groups in a water tank on a truck

MTV’s The Challenge official Twitter shows the daily challenge for season 39 episode 13. The sneak peek shows Kyland Young, Emanuel Neagu, Zara Zoffany, and Moriah Jadea atop a large truck. The truck is holding a large water tank.

The truck swerves as the two women and Kyland enter into small holes in the tank. They have to search around the water beneath them for letters, and they hand those letters up to Emanuel above them. Emanuel collects the letters while solving a word puzzle.

“I’m in the tank. I’m feeling like Finding Dory,” Zara says. “I’m getting hit left, right, and center. I’m taking deep breaths, but I’m grabbing up chunks of letters at a time.”

“I’m realizing that this may be a little harder than it looks,” Michele Fitzgerald says while watching the challenge occur. “I know that you have to have speed up top. You have to have agility for the person who’s getting the letters. But, we don’t know how the contenders are getting the letters from the tank.”

“Emanuel is the perfect choice to have on top of this tanker,” Kyland adds. “He’s a professional dancer and has amazing agility and footwork skills.”

A sneak peek of the episode shows Olivia Kaiser still upset over Horacio Gutiérrez Jr.

Another sneak peek from The Challenge Season 39 Episode 13 shows Olivia Kaiser’s growing issues with Horacio Gutiérrez Jr. Olivia and Horacio were partners in season 38 and became close friends. However, Olivia doesn’t feel like Horacio cares to maintain their friendship in season 39.

The sneak peek posted to Reddit shows Olivia talking to Berna Canbeldek about Horacio’s poor social game. “He plays with whoever does well,” Olivia told Berna.

“If Horacio doesn’t have my back and doesn’t want to play this game with me, then maybe I won’t play with Horacio at all,” Olivia added.

Berna agreed with Olivia and warned Olivia against playing the game with people who won’t fight for her.

This story was originally published by PinkRose on Vevmo.

The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

