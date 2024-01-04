What happens in 'The Challenge' Season 39 Episode 12, according to spoilers? Here's what we know about the next elimination.

MTV’s The Challenge Season 39 continues with episode 12, and fans can’t wait to see which mercenary hits the elimination ring next. In episode 11, competitors saw a Challenge legend — Laurel Stucky — get sent home by Ravyn Rochelle. Who’s sent home next? Here’s what we know, according to The Challenge Season 39 spoilers.

[Spoiler alert: The Challenge Season 39 spoilers ahead for episode 12.]

MTV’s ‘The Challenge’ Season 39 spoilers: Who goes home in episode 12?

The Challenge Season 39 Episode 12 brings another mercenary in to take money from the competitors. While Laurel Stucky made her debut in episode 11, spoilers note that episode 12 brings Cara Maria Sorbello to the ring. Cara Maria competes against Michele Fitzgerald. Michele reportedly beats the well-known champion with the audience’s help and stays in the competition to fight another day.

Cara Maria has been vocal regarding how she hoped to return to the show, so fans will be happy to see her back in some capacity. As for Michele, we’ll be curious to see how she gets nominated to compete against Cara Maria. Michele has a strong social game, but she’s also a serious threat in the competition, so it makes sense that her fellow competitors may want to see her go.

After episode 12, spoilers note that another men’s elimination takes place. Mercenary Brad Fiorenza competes against Kyland Young. Early rumors suggested Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio was supposed to step in as a mercenary, but Brad took his place.

The daily challenge involves teams competing over water

The Challenge Season 39 Episode 12 sneak peek posted to Instagram shows the daily challenge. The challenge shows teams on opposing sides of a glass wall above water. When host T.J. Lavin says to begin, the teams push against the wall until one team is knocked off the floating platform and into the water below.

“This challenge is called, ‘We all fall down,'” Ravyn Rochelle tells the cameras. “Two teams have to go against each other, pushing this big, heavy wall until one of the other teams knocks off the platform. And the two last teams standing go against each other.” Ravyn adds that she didn’t necessarily feel the need to win if it’s a men’s elimination next, as some of the men left in the competition, like Jay Starrett and Asaf Goren, wouldn’t mind if she went home.

The two teams on the platform describe their winning strategy, and the clip ends on a cliffhanger regarding who wins the round.

A sneak peek shows tension between Olivia Kaiser and Nurys Mateo

Another sneak peek from The Challenge Season 39 Episode 12 posted to Reddit shows Nurys Mateo and Olivia Kaiser discussing Horacio Gutiérrez Jr. Nurys tells Olivia that she “wholeheartedly” trusts Horacio in the game. But Olivia has different feelings regarding Horacio. While they were incredibly close in the previous season, they drifted, as Horacio hasn’t tried to maintain his friendship with Olivia.

“We literally had this whole season together last year, went through so much together, and then he doesn’t even tell me he’s coming on this season. And I think that’s so shady,” Olivia tells Nurys. She then calls him “a taker” and “selfish.”

“You’re making it seem like it was against you,” Nurys says, defending Horacio.

By the end of the conversation, Olivia warns Nurys to “use” her “brain.” We’ll have to wait and see how their rivalry develops.

This story was originally published by PinkRose on Vevmo.

The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.