MTV’s The Challenge Season 39 continues with episode 11, and the competition is getting fierce. Darrell Taylor entered the ring and lost against Kyland Young in episode 10. Will another mercenary go home without any money? Here are The Challenge Season 39 Episode 11 spoilers.

MTV’s ‘The Challenge’ Season 39 spoilers: Who goes home in episode 11?

The Challenge Season 39 Episode 11 continues with two intense competitors going head to head in an elimination. In episode 10, mercenary Darrell Taylor tried to take out Kyland Young — and he failed. Kyland won the battle, sending Darrell home without money from the prize pot. So, who’s sent home next?

According to spoilers, Laurel Stucky enters the ring as the next mercenary and competes against Ravyn Rochelle. In a surprise turn of events, spoilers note that Laurel loses to Ravyn. Ravyn continues in the game and keeps the prize money intact for the rest of the competitors.

Laurel is one of the most feared competitors in the history of The Challenge. She was initially drafted in Fresh Meat by Kenny Santucci, and she later became the winner of Free Agents (alongside Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio”) and a finalist on Fresh Meat II, Cutthroat, and Rivals. There’s no doubt that Laurel strikes fear in the hearts of many competitors. Despite her experience, Ravyn takes her out. This marks Ravyn’s second elimination win.

After Laurel enters the ring, spoilers note that Cara Maria Sorbello is the next mercenary to enter. Cara Maria and Laurel have a legendary rivalry. Cara Maria competes against Michele Fitzgerald.

A sneak peek of the episode shows the competitors have to engage in an eating challenge

The Challenge Season 39 Episode 11 spoilers note that Ravyn Rochelle is the next competitor to compete against a mercenary. And the daily challenge involves eating disgusting cuisine. A sneak peek for the episode posted to Reddit shows host T.J. Lavin explaining what the challengers must do to stay safe from the subsequent elimination.

“Tonight, you are all playing Banquet of Champions,” Lavin says. He explains that there will be four teams of four players, with each team assigned to a dining table. “On your table are four locked dinner boxes,” he adds. “Your job is to eat all the food in your dinner box as fast as you can.” The food inside the boxes includes “brain soup,” “colon stew,” “spicy surprise,” and “boar snout and ear.”

The competitors have to unlock their dinner boxes by finding combinations to the locks. They must run into the woods and answer Challenge-related trivia questions to attain boxes containing lock combinations.

The midseason trailer shows a formidable mercenary entering the ring

The Challenge Season 39 Episode 11 brings a legend to the elimination ring. And there are more legends to come. The midseason trailer for the season shows CT Tamburello.

“If you’re gonna win this game, you’re gonna have to go through me,” he says in a voiceover.

The trailer shows more relationships and drama to come, too. Michele Fitzgerald and Jay Starrett get into a verbal fight, and Nurys Mateo cries with Horacio Gutiérrez Jr. as she tells him that love isn’t meant for her. We can’t wait to see what unfolds as the season progresses.

This story was originally published by PinkRose on Vevmo.

The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

