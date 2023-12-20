MTV’s The Challenge Season 39 Episode 10 is here, and fans are anxious to see who heads home next. Previously, Melissa Reeves met the end of the road for her in episode 9 when mercenary Tori Deal took her out of the competition. So, will another woman enter the ring? Or will it be a men’s elimination day? Here are The Challenge Season 39 spoilers.

[Spoiler alert: The Challenge Season 39 spoilers ahead for episode 10.]

MTV’s ‘The Challenge’ Season 39 spoilers: Who goes home in episode 10?

Kyland Young from ‘The Challenge’ Season 39 | Gail Schulman/CBS via Getty Images

The Challenge Season 39 Episode 10 spoilers note that Kyland Young and mercenary Darrell Taylor go head to head next in a men’s elimination. Darrell is a Challenge champion feared by many rookies, and we’re happy to see him take on another player. Unfortunately for Darrell, he doesn’t take any money from the core cast, as he loses to Kyland. Kyland wins against Darrell.

Seeing Kyland enter an elimination in episode 10 shouldn’t surprise fans, as the cast gunned for him in episode 9. Kyland previously upset Asaf Goren when he mentioned that Asaf’s wife wouldn’t be happy with Asaf’s treatment of Melissa Reeves. This comment ignited a rivalry between Asaf and Kyland.

Asaf posted about the situation on social media. “He mentioned my wife, I heard something about my mom, then I snapped,” he wrote, according to a screenshot posted to mtvtheechallenge Instagram. “Regardless, you don’t talk about someone’s wife.”

While the spoilers state that Kyland remains safe in episode 10, we imagine this might make the cast want him out even more.

A sneak peek of the episode shows Michele Fitzgerald giving Berna Canbeldek a ‘reality check’

The Challenge Season 39 Episode 10 shows Berna Canbeldek struggling with her alliances in the game. She found a friendship with Survivor alum Michele Fitzgerald. But a clip posted to Reddit from the episode proves that the women are playing two completely different games.

“Michele and my relationship is actually very sweet,” Berna tells the cameras. “We always FaceTimed each other, we cried to each other. But, Michele in this season feels pretty safe. She has friends on every side and in every alliance, and that’s fine for her, but, at the same time, I wish that Michele had a little more empathy toward my position in the game, because she was many times in my position.”

Michele reassured Berna that they have an important relationship. But she tells the cameras she has a stronger alliance with Moriah Jadea, Olivia Kaiser, and Nurys Mateo. “Maybe Berna does need a bit of a reality check,” Michele says. “She can’t just do whatever, say whatever, rub people however she wants. It’s gonna come back to bite her.”

The daily challenge in episode 10 divides the cast into 2 teams of 8 players

Another sneak peek of The Challenge Season 39 Episode 10 shows the daily challenge involving two teams. The final 16 contestants are divided into teams of eight. The Orange Team has Ravyn, Emanuel, Moriah, Colleen, Asaf, Zara, Jay, and Horacio. The Blue Team has Nurys, Olivia, Michele, Ed, Corey, Berna, Kyland, and James.

Four people from each team will begin the challenge inside a large swinging ball while the other eight players stay on the ground to solve a puzzle. The eight players swinging in the sphere have 130 smaller balls surrounding them and are responsible for throwing their balls into their team pyramid.

“I have to perform good,” Berna tells the cameras. “It can be a girl’s day, and maybe Michele would actually say my name. I just want to win.”

The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

