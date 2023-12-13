'The Challenge' Season 39 spoilers for episode 9 are here. Who heads home next, and who's the next mercenary? Find out.

MTV’s The Challenge Season 39 Episode 9 is here, and the drama continues to unfold. Last week, fans saw Big T Fazakerley head home after failing to defeat mercenary Kaycee Clark. In episode 9, another cast member goes head-to-head with a mercenary. Who heads home? Here are The Challenge Season 39 Episode 9 spoilers.

[Spoiler alert: The Challenge Season 39 spoilers ahead for episode 9.]

MTV’s ‘The Challenge’ Season 39 spoilers: Who goes home in episode 9?

The Challenge Season 39 Episode 9 is here with another cast member and mercenary matchup. In episode 8, Big T Fazakerley saw her season end when she went head-to-head with the formidable Kaycee Clark. According to The Challenge Season 39 spoilers, the next two eliminations are between Melissa Reeves and Tori Deal, and Kyland Young and Darrell Taylor.

Melissa and Tori will head into elimination next if it’s a women’s elimination. Unfortunately, Melissa heads home, as Tori wins. According to spoilers, the elimination involves an underwater puzzle.

Melissa has had a tough time in the house so far. In episode 8, she got into a verbal altercation with Ravyn Rochelle, as she believes Ravyn is “playing” every alliance.

“I think, ultimately, she’s just frustrated that she keeps getting thrown in, and she doesn’t have the numbers, and she just needs to let it out on somebody,” Ravyn tells the camera. “And I’m not here for it. I don’t want to listen to it.”

As for the men, Kyland Young and Darrell Taylor duke it out in episode 9 or 10, and Kyland comes out on top, meaning he gets to stay in the house and fight another day. Darrell’s loss means he doesn’t take any money from the pot.

The daily challenge involves sabotaging teams

A clip for The Challenge Season 39 Episode 9 shows the daily challenge involves a sabotage element. Contestants are put into pairs of men and women, and each pair has a set of colored sticks that they must run and place into their team’s slots. Each team wants the most sticks in their slots by the end of the challenge. But teams can sabotage other teams by stealing their sticks.

“Michele doesn’t want to sabotage any teams,” Kyland Young tells the cameras. “But, I can’t imagine anybody who would have any reason to sabotage us.” Unfortunately, Kyland and Michele get sabotaged by Berna Canbeldek, who explains how she wants Kyland to get eliminated next.

Other sabotages are shown in the preview. Emanuel Neagu steals one of Horacio Gutiérrez Jr. and Nurys Mateo’s sticks.

A preview for the episode shows Moriah Jadea questioning her relationship with Johnny ‘Bananas’ Devenanzio

The Challenge Season 39 Episode 9 spoilers indicate we’ll see more of Melissa Reeves’ ups and downs, as she’s clearly nominated for elimination once again. But she’s not the only woman in the house with issues that boil to the surface. Moriah Jadea and James Lock developed a romance, and episode 9 shows Moriah feeling conflicted about telling Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio about the situation. She shares her feelings with her friend, Olivia Kaiser.

“Moriah and Johnny obviously had their romance last season, and it has continued up until this moment,” Olivia shares with the camera, according to a clip posted to Reddit. “She’s obviously OK with those consequences because I don’t see her and James stopping anytime soon.”

The clip shows Moriah explaining how she now has a “clear answer” about where she stands with Johnny. “A lot of people are telling me to call Johnny and let him know right now,” Moriah says. “But I don’t want to rip someone’s heart apart and then hang up the phone.” She said she’d rather wait until the end of the final to tell Johnny about the romance.

This story was originally published by PinkRose on Vevmo.

The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.