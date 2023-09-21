‘The Challenge’ GOATS CT Tamburello and Johnny Bananas are rumored to be teaming up for the next season of ‘The Traitors.’

Whispers abound in the reality TV sphere, and if they’re to be believed, fans might be witnessing a legendary duo’s return to the screen. GOATS of The Challenge, Chris “CT” Tamburello and Johnny Bananas, are rumored to join forces again, setting the stage for an unforgettable partnership.

Both veterans, with a combined total of 12 Challenge wins, have long since captured audiences’ hearts with their competitive zeal and on-screen camaraderie.

Their potential collaboration in the upcoming season of The Traitor is enough to send ripples of excitement through the community of fans.

‘The Challenge’ legends CT Tamburello and Johnny Bananas might be teaming up for another reality TV appearance

Viewers of The Challenge might be in for a treat with the potential reunion of some legendary contestants in an upcoming reality TV shoot.

Among the standout names that have the MTV audience buzzing are multiple winners: CT and Johnny.

Their claim to fame was initiated by individual stints on The Real World. Which laid the groundwork for their eventual rise on The Challenge.

While CT boasts five victories and Johnny has seven under his belt, the duo last collaborated onscreen in 2019’s The Challenge: Total Madness.

In that particular season, Johnny clinched his seventh title. While CT unexpectedly bowed out early to the newbie, Jay Starrett from Survivor.

According to Monsters and Critics, CT and Johnny are gearing up for the sophomore season of The Traitors. Rumors also suggest that other veterans, namely, Trishelle Canatella and Beth Stolarczyk, from The Real World, might also join the cast.

CT Tamburello gears up for his upcoming appearance in season 39

Fans of The Challenge are on the edge of their seats waiting for official confirmation about a potential CT and Johnny reunion.

Meanwhile, CT is gearing up for a cameo on The Challenge Season 39, taking on the role of a mercenary in a unique elimination round. MTV’s forthcoming contest, christened The Challenge: Battle For a New Champion, is gearing up for its grand debut on Oct. 25.

According to E! Online, MTV has already introduced its fresh contestants. The cast showcases known personalities like Michele Fitzgerald from Survivor, Kyland Young of Big Brother, and dynamic duo Horacio Gutiérrez and Olivia Kaiser from Ride or Die.

In a refreshing departure from the norm, the line-up lacks past winners. Guaranteeing a fresh face will clinch the title this season. Although CT’s stint is confirmed for the 39th season, Bananas is diving into CBS’ The Challenge: USA 2.

A closer look at what ‘The Traitors 2’ is all about

The Traitor spotlights some of the top strategic minds in America. All vying for a substantial cash prize that could amount to $250,000. Participants cohabitate in a vast castle, collaborating to complete missions, aiming to inflate the prize pool.

Yet, the twist is that three among them have a hidden agenda – they’re traitors scheming in the shadows, striving to outwit and oust the trustworthy contestants.

Debuting exclusively on Peacock, season one boasted a mix of 20 participants. Included in the cast were Cody Calafiore from Big Brother, Brandi Glanville of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and Kate Chastain from Below Deck.

Survivor star Cirie Fields won the title and is now gracing Big Brother 24 on CBS.

The inaugural season of The Traitor was a roaring success, clinching rave reviews both from critics and viewers. The cast set off for Scotland around mid-September, and as the cameras roll, expect more cast reveals and updates to surface.