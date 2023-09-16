In one of his latest Instagram posts, ‘The Challenge’ GOAT CT Tamburello teases that there might be a new woman in his life.

CT Tamburello, revered by many as the GOAT of The Challenge, recently set the internet abuzz with a tantalizing glimpse into his private life.

A seemingly innocuous dinner video shared on his Instagram ended with a twist as a mystery woman briefly appeared. While CT gears up for season 39 of The Challenge, the surprise left fans eager to decode the reality star’s latest romantic escapade.

CT Tamburello makes dinner for a mystery woman

CT caused a romantic stir through a video he shared online.

In a clip on Instagram, The Challenge GOAT revealed his dinner preparations. Near the end, an unidentified woman briefly enters the frame, sparking curiosity about the guest in the reality star’s dining setup.

Fans, of course, were quick to speculate on who may have joined CT for dinner.

“Painted nails, a woman’s wallet (I think) and a bottle of wine- get it CT! Happy Sunday!” one fan commented.

While there was ample fan conjecture about the woman’s identity, CT remained tight-lipped, not entertaining any of the queries.

Her identity remains a mystery as he’s been private about his romantic endeavors. Some followers, however, wondered if she might be CT’s former spouse.

CT recently shared a story about familiar faces reentering his life. However, given their tumultuous past, it’s unlikely they’ve patched things up.

Nonetheless, the guesswork about CT’s current romantic interest provides some engaging banter for fans.

‘The Challenge’ GOAT will be a part of season 39

While curiosity about CT’s romantic affairs persists, the buzz around town is that he’s gearing up for season 39 of The Challenge.

Slated for a late October debut, The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion will pit contestants against iconic winners from previous seasons. These previous winners will not be vying for the grand prize but will be competing in several challenges.

As per TV Line, CT, the celebrated champion from the 2021 season titled Spies, Lies, and Allies, is among those legendary participants.

This season promises a rigorous test of resilience, with the official summary suggesting that contestants will encounter unexpected game structures and startling curveballs.

Competitors will be mentally and physically challenged, going toe-to-toe with seasoned veterans in unforeseen elimination rounds. With heightened stakes, this fresh batch of competitors has their work cut out: besting the legends to earn their champion status.

A closer look at CT Tamburello’s messy divorce

Early this year, CT openly discussed the complexities surrounding his divorce from Lilianet Solares.

In a now-removed Instagram clip, the 42-year-old Challenge veteran shared insights into the events after his November divorce filing.

CT expressed his exhaustion over the negative attention, stating his clear conscience when reflecting on his close relationships and commitments.

“I’m tired of getting’ dragged,” he said. “Look, I can look my mother, my father, my son, baby mama, her parents, too, and God in the eyes. … I can honestly say I’ve given you everything you asked for, including this divorce. Why am I getting dragged? Defamation.”

A recent interim court settlement between CT and Lilianet outlined financial and custody agreements. CT is covering a portion of her rent while providing monthly support.

CT went on to say that he suspects Lilianet’s current partner, whom he alluded to as being a stripper, might be footing her bills. He also revealed that upon initiating their relationship, he was unaware of Lilianet’s existing marriage.

Despite the speculation about his romantic life, CT has yet to say if he is currently dating anyone new.

Season 39 of The Challenge premieres October 25 on MTV .