The purge is here in 'The Challenge' Season 39. Who heads home during the night challenge? Here's what to know, according to spoilers.

MTV’s The Challenge Season 39 Episode 15 is here, and fans can’t wait to see what happens now that all of the mercenaries have entered the competition. Previously, the newcomers competed against veterans in eliminations. Now, starting in episode 15, the game changes. Here’s what’s to come, according to The Challenge Season 39 spoilers.

[Spoiler alert: The Challenge Season 39 spoilers ahead for episode 15.]

MTV’s ‘The Challenge’ Season 39 spoilers: Who goes home in episode 15?

MTV’s The Challenge Season 39 Episode 15 spoilers note that the season will continue without any more mercenaries. Jordan Wiseley, Devin Walker, Kaz Crossley, Kaycee Clark, Tori Deal, Darrell Taylor, Laurel Stucky, Cara Maria Sorbello, and Brad Fiorenza went head-to-head with main cast members in eliminations. However, starting in episode 15, the main cast will continue to duke it out until the final.

So, who heads home? According to spoilers, Ravyn Rochelle is the first woman to get purged. Spoilers also note that Zara Zoffany faces the first two-on-one elimination of the season. She loses against Horacio Gutiérrez Jr. and Kyland Young.

As for the men, Ed Eason is the first of the men to get purged before the final. This likely happens next episode.

The purge is coming in episode 15

The Challenge Season 39 Episode 15 spoilers note that the purge will now begin. MTV’s The Challenge official Twitter also posted a sneak peek of the episode. The clip shows host T.J. Lavin telling the competitors to prepare for the “conquest” portion of the competition.

“You made it through ‘control,’ survived ‘chaos,’ and now, you are in ‘conquest,'” Lavin tells the competitors standing before him at night. “This is the push toward my final. In conquest, there are no more teammates. Now, it is all up to you.”

Lavin told the competitors that they would be fighting for $356,000 in the final — if they could get there. As for the daily challenge in episode 15, the host says it’s called “Dark Tide.” The challenge involves the competitors getting strapped to a speed boat and dropped into the water at any time. Once dropped, they have to use a paddle board to swim back to shore while picking up colored rings. Upon reaching the shoreline, competitors must try tossing one of their rings onto a pole. The competitor who completes the challenge the fastest wins.

Lavin drops the final bomb. He says that the last competitors are purged out of the competition.

A sneak peek of the episode shows Michele Fitzgerald turning against Jay Starrett

Another sneak peek of The Challenge Season 39 Episode 15 posted to Reddit shows trouble ahead for allies Michele Fitzgerald and Jay Starrett. Jay and Nurys Mateo have a tense conversation, as Nurys didn’t vote how Jay wanted her to. Nurys and Jay end the conversation in a screaming match, which upsets Michele.

Jay tells Michele that he’s “taken care of” him and Nurys through the entire game, which they should be thankful for.

“Oh, you’ve taken care of me?” Michele tells Jay. “Why the f*** do you have so many friends in this game? Because of me.”

Olivia Kaiser commented that she started to see the “crack” in Michele and Jay’s alliance. “Michele, I think, for the first time, is starting to get a taste of what me and Nurys have felt this whole time about Jay,” Olivia said.

This story was originally published by PinkRose on Vevmo.

The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

