MTV’s The Challenge Season 39, Battle for a New Champion, continues into week 3. As the weeks progress, we see more alliances, conflicts, and hookups. So, who heads home next? Here are The Challenge Season 39 spoilers for episode 3.

[Spoiler alert: The Challenge Season 39 spoilers ahead regarding the third elimination.]

‘The Challenge’ Season 39 spoilers: Who goes home in episode 3?

The Challenge Season 39 Episode 3 spoilers are here, and it looks like another man will be eliminated next. According to spoilers, Hughie Maughan heads home after competing against Kyland Young.

We’re not surprised to hear that Hughie exits the show early. Episode 2 proved he lacked physical prowess, especially when compared to Kyland. If the elimination challenge is physical, Kyland initially had it in the bag.

However, another clip from episode 3 shows Hughlie rekindling his alliance with Corey Lay. While Corey once betrayed Hughie, they work together in Battle for a New Champion. “Having Hughie here in the game with me is a blessing,” Corey says. “I don’t want to betray the trust I spent years building since I fractured it on Spies, Lies, and Allies.” While Corey promises to have Hughie’s back, their alliance isn’t enough to save Hughie.

This elimination matchup also proves that the veteran mercenaries have not entered the competition yet. They likely enter in episode 5. Episode 4 shows another matchup between two women already in the house.

Before the Hughie and Kyland matchup, we saw Chauncey Palmer and Jessica Brody get eliminated.

Drama heats up between Melissa Reeves and Berna Canbeldek

Additional spoilers for The Challenge Season 39 Episode 3 show serious drama heating up between Melissa Reeves and Berna Canbeldek. The two women don’t get along, as Berna feels like an outcast in the house, while Melissa and Big T Fazakerley give off mean-girl vibes. Berna and Melissa have an altercation following a hot tub party, resulting in Melissa screaming at Berna.

“I have fun, I do my things. I love dancing, everybody knows that,” Berna tells the camera, according to a clip posted to Reddit. She then notices Big T and Melissa looking at her and rolling their eyes. “Like, kind of bullying,” she adds. “And I’m like, where are we? Are we in high school?”

Berna approaches Melissa and Big T about the incident, and Melissa isn’t having it. “Throughout my entire childhood, I was bullied severely in schools,” Melissa explains to the camera. “I had to move schools a lot. … I was targeted, I was beaten up. So, for someone to say that I was bullying them when I experienced actually being bullied, it upsets me because I would never do that.”

Melissa then yells at Berna for the accusation and threatens to take her down in a future elimination.

A sneak peek of episode 3 shows Big T Fazakerley coming out to the house

Aside from The Challenge Season 39 elimination and conflict spoilers in episode 3, Big T Fazakerley has an exciting announcement to make. In celebration of Pride, she’s coming out.

“Pride means recognizing who you are and how you want to be treated,” Big T says. “And also, Pride to me just means love, love, love.”

The other competitors hype Big T up for her night. “We can come together under the umbrella of Pride, because, if we’ve learned anything from that community, it’s about being yourself, it’s about having fun, it’s about owning who you are,” Michele Fitzgerald says.

The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

