'The Challenge' Season 39, 'Battle for a New Champion,' spoilers are here for episode 2. Who heads home next? Here's what to know about the second elimination.

MTV’s The Challenge is back with season 39, and spoilers are here for episode 2. In the first episode of The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion, we got our first peek at the cast comprised of contestants who’ve played the game but never won. Now, we’re getting a better feel for who’s aligning with whom. So, who heads home in episode 2? Here are the spoilers.

[Spoiler alert: The Challenge Season 39 spoilers ahead regarding the second elimination.]

‘The Challenge’ Season 39 spoilers: Who goes home in episode 2?

The Challenge Season 39 spoilers are here for episode 2. According to spoilers, Chauncey Palmer heads home next. He heads into elimination against James Lock, a reality star known for appearing in The Only Way Is Essex. James comes out on top, sending Chauncey home.

This elimination takes place before the veterans enter the competition as mercenaries. Veteran male players Brad Fiorenza, CT Tamburello, Darrell Taylor, Devin Walker, and Jordan Wiseley enter the competition after the first few episodes, but they don’t participate as contestants. Instead, they enter the game only during eliminations to take the contestants out of the game. The female veterans joining as mercenaries are Cara Maria Sorbello, Kaycee Clark, Kaz Crossley, Laurel Stucky, and Tori Deal.

A sneak peek of the episode posted to Instagram shows what the cast will face during the daily challenge. The contestants must work together to move 23 balls from the water in 23 minutes. Together, they must build a human ladder so each contestant can climb up and put their ball containing their name into a chute. If they relocate every ball, they add $50,000 to their collective bank.

Horacio Gutierrez Jr. explained that the contestants decided to split the task. Several cast members were tasked with swimming out and bringing the balls to the other contestants who were constructing two human ladders.

“If you don’t place the people correctly, you’re not gonna freakin’ create this ladder,” Jay Starrett told the camera.

A sneak peek of episode 2 shows ‘Survivor’ alum Jay Starrett aligning with other U.S. players

The Challenge Season 39 Episode 2 spoilers indicate trouble ahead for Chauncey Palmer. A clip from the episode shows him speaking to Jay Starrett about an alliance — but neither of them actually trusts the other.

“I’m working with you. I’m looking out for you,” Jay tells Chauncey privately in a room, according to a clip posted to Reddit. Chauncey agrees that the United States players should stick together as a solid alliance.

“This season, there is a 50/50 split of U.S. contenders and international contenders,” Jay shares with the camera. “But, at this moment, they don’t know that there’s kind of a U.S. alliance right now.” He then states that his closest allies are Asaf Goren, Ed Eason, Kyland Young, Horacio Gutierrez, Corey Lay, Moriah Jadea, Olivia Kaiser, Nurys Mateo, and Michele Fitzgerald. But, he has three international players — Berna Canbeldek, Colleen Schneider, and Emanuel Neagu — in his corner.

“I’m just keeping Chauncey at bay right now,” Jay adds.

As for Chauncey, he doesn’t buy Jay’s positive attitude toward him. “Right now, it seems like I have a lot of alliances with everybody from the U.S. So, I’m just trying to ride with them,” Chauncey tells the camera. “But, with Jay, I don’t know. I feel like there’s something off with him.”

This story was originally published by PinkRose on Vevmo.

The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion premieres on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023, at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

