Who goes home in 'The Challenge' Season 39 Episode 5? According to spoilers, a cast member meets their end when going head to head with a mercenary.

MTV’s The Challenge Season 39 Episode 5 continues after two episodes aired the week prior. And fans will finally get to see a mercenary enter the competition. The first four episodes of the season showed contestants going head-to-head against each other. But the game gets fiercer with veteran players as it continues. According to spoilers, here’s who goes home in The Challenge Season 39 Episode 5.

[Spoiler alert: The Challenge Season 39 spoilers ahead regarding episode 5.]

‘The Challenge’ Season 39 spoilers: Who goes home in episode 5?

The Challenge Season 39 spoilers for episode 5 are in, and fans who hoped to see veteran players this season are in for a treat. The first four episodes of the competition featured the cast going head-to-head in eliminations. While we look forward to seeing more of what the new cast’s made of, we also can’t wait to see how they perform against the mercenaries. In episode 5, Jordan Wiseley reportedly enters the ring and eliminates Ciarran Stott.

Jordan is known as one of the most intimidating players in the history of The Challenge, so it’s no surprise that he wins against Ciarran. Jordan only enters for one elimination before heading home. Because he wins the battle against Ciarran, he takes $100,000 from the total prize pot.

When do the other mercenaries enter the competition?

According to The Challenge Season 39 spoilers, Jordan Wiseley is the first mercenary to enter the competition and compete against a main cast member. But he’s certainly not the last. According to a schedule posted to Reddit, Kaz Crossley competes on Nov. 22, Devin Walker competes on Nov. 29, Kaycee Clark competes on Dec. 6, Tori Deal competes on Dec. 13, Darrell Williams competes on Dec. 20, Laurel Stucky competes on Dec. 27, Cara Maria Sorbello competes on Jan. 3, Brad Fiorenza competes on Jan. 10, and CT Tamburello competes on Jan. 17.

The new cast members might be excited to see their idols enter their season. But they also might be intimidated. “The top of my list is Jordan,” Horacio Gutierrez Jr. says in a clip regarding idols from the show. “It’s just somebody that I really, really, really respect and look up to.” Emanuel Neagu agrees.

Corey Lay, Ed Eason, and Jessica Brody are huge fans of CT. “Dude’s an absolute beast,” Ed says.

A clip from episode 5 shows Horacio Gutierrez Jr. connecting with Nurys Mateo

Not only will fans see their first mercenary enter the competition in The Challenge Season 39 Episode 5, but they’ll also see a showmance blossom. A clip from the episode shows Nurys Mateo dancing on Horacio Gutierrez Jr. — and Horacio states that he’s very attracted and interested in Nurys.

“I think Nurys is absolutely beautiful,” Horacio tells the cameras. “She’s a gorgeous girl. Beautiful, beautiful, beautiful girl.”

“Nurys and Horacio are very interesting to me because they’ve known each other for a long time,” Olivia Kaiser says. “So, I thought if there was chemistry there they may have already connected. But, it just goes to show some relationships start off very, very slow.”

Will Horacio and Nurys make it through the competition with their romance? We’ll have to find out — but we doubt it’ll last.

This story was originally published by PinkRose on Vevmo.

The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion premieres on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023, at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

