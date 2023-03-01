‘The Challenge: World Championship’: Breaking Down How the Teams Are Broken Into Pairs

The Challenge: World Championship is coming soon to Paramount+ to crown the best competitors on the planet. The latest version of the reality competition series will feature “legends” from the MTV series teaming up with global “MVPs” from other American and international versionsto compete for a $500,000 prize. Now that the official cast has been announced, it’s time to break down how the teams are broken into pairs.

Caution: Spoilers Ahead!!

Brihony Dawson, Alejandro “Marley” Wiebe, TJ Lavin and Mark Wright | Paramount+

‘The Challenge: World Championship’ cast list is absolutely stacked

The cast list for The Challenge: World Championship is overflowing with big names and multi-season winners that date back to the very beginning of the series. According to spoilers on Vevmo, the “legends” from the MTV flagship series who will be competing are:

Amber Borzotra, Darrell Taylor, Jodi Weatherton, Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio, Jonna Mannion, Jordan Wiseley, Kaycee Clark, Kellyanne Judd, Nelson Thomas, Nia Moore, Theo Campbell, Tori Deal, Wes Bergmann, and Yes Duffy.

The “MVP’s” come from spinoffs, including The Challenge: USA and the international versions of the series. The American MVP competitors are Ben Driebergen, Danny McCray, Justine Ndiba, and Sarah Lacina.

The international MVP competitors are:

Benjamin Alfonso (Actor & The Challenge: Argentina)

Claudia Albertario (Actress & The Challenge: Argentina)

Emily Seebohm (Olympic Swimmer, I am a Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here AU & The Challenge: Australia)

Grant Crapp (Love Island AUS & The Challenge: Australia)

Kaz Crossley (Love Island UK & The Challenge: UK)

Kiki Morris (The Bachelor AUS & The Challenge: Australia)

Nathan Henry (Geordie Shore & The Challenge: UK)

Rodrigo Cascon (Morning Show Chef & The Challenge: Argentina)

Sofia Jujuy Jimenez (La Academia ARG & The Challenge: Argentina)

Tristan Phipps (Made in Chelsea & The Challenge: UK)

Troy Cullen (Ninja Warrior AUS & The Challenge : AUS)

Zara Zoffany (MTV The Royal World & The Challenge UK)

Breaking down how the teams are broken into pairs

So, who will be competing with whom? Spoilers indicate that the starting pairs will be:

Darrell & Kiki

Theo & Sarah

Nelson & Sofia

Yes & Emily

Johnny & Justine

Wes & Zara

Jordan & Kaz

Jonna & Grant

Nia & Rodrigo

Jodi & Benjamin

Tori & Danny

Amber & Troy

Kellyanne & Tristan

Kaycee & Ben

There will also be two contestants without a partner: Claudia and Nathan. The starting format will see the MVPs compete, and the last place of each gender is sent into elimination against another MVP. Then, the remaining MVPs select their Legend partner based on the placings from the daily.

.@therealniamoore will do WHATEVER it takes to secure that win ? Don't miss her on The Challenge: World Championship premiering WED MARCH 8 only on @paramountplus ? #ChallengeWorldChamp pic.twitter.com/XIIJGhsBz5 — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) February 28, 2023

When it’s time to vote, the last place pair on the daily challenge goes straight into elimination. And, the winners of the daily will send in another pair.

Who will come out on top in ‘The Challenge: World Championship’?

TJ Lavin will, of course, be hosting this new Challenge tournament, but he won’t be alone. Mark Wright from The Challenge: UK, Brihony Dawson from The Challenge: Australia, and Alejandro “Marley” Wiebe from The Challenge: Argentina also have hosting duties.

Spoilers have revealed who wins the 500K, but we won’t completely ruin the season before it begins. However, we will share who makes it to the final. The four teams who will make it, according to spoilers, are: Tori Deal and Danny McCray, Kaz Crossley and Jordan Wiseley, Kaycee Clark and Troy Cullen, and Theo Campbell and Sarah Lacina.

The Challenge: World Championship premieres with back-to-back episodes on Paramount+ on Wednesday, March 8, in both the United States and Canada. The series will debut in the U.K., Latin America, and Australia on Thursday, March 9, and in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, and France on Wednesday, March 15.