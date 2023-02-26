‘The Chi’ Season 6 Began Filming in February 2023

Showtime drama The Chi concluded its fifth season in September 2022. Rolando Boyce, who portrays Darnell in the show, recently revealed the show has begun filming season 6 in an Instagram picture.

When does ‘The Chi’ come back?

The season 5 finale for The Chi aired in September 2022.

Five months later, in mid-February 2023, filming for season 6 appears to have started.

Rolando Boyce, who portrays Emmett’s father, Darnell, uploaded a picture of himself to Instagram in a trailer with a jacket his character would likely wear hanging in the background. He captioned it, “Here we go!!! Season 6️ of The Chi; clocking in. Looking forward to another ride.”

Show creator Lena Waithe commented, “let’s go,” and Birgundi Baker, who portrays Emmett’s girlfriend Keisha, reacted with a confetti emoji. Seasons 3, 4, and 5 premiered in late May and late June, but it’s unlikely the next season would air only four months after it began filming. It’s more likely that season 6 will drop by the end of the year or early 2024.

What happened in ‘The Chi’ Season 5?

The Chi Season 5 ended with Keisha (Birgundi Baker) and Emmett (Jacob Latimore) coming to terms with how they feel about each other and him getting on better terms when it comes to co-parenting with Tiff (Hannaha Hall).

Additionally, Darnell (Rolando Boyce) marries high school sweetheart and Emmett’s mom Jada (Yolanda Ross), after proving he intends to step up and remain faithful to her.

Even though Emmett knows what Outis/Douda (Curtiss Cook) is capable of, he agrees to franchise with the gangster, upsetting Keisha. Douda has also lured Bakari (Ahmad Nicholas Ferguson) in by giving the kid more money than he’s ever seen.

On the other hand, Kevin (Alex R. Hibbert) has saved money and wants to be emancipated. Additionally, Victor, aka Trig (Luke James), turned on Douda and asked Marcus (Joel Steingold) to join his campaign. He also opened up about his fake relationship with Tierra (Nia Jervier) before announcing his real one with Fatima (L’lerrét Jazelle). Finally, kingpin elder Q (Steven Williams) is revealed as Tiff’s boyfriend Rob’s (Iman Shumpert) uncle.

