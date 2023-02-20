‘The Company You Keep’: Who Is Sarah Wayne Callies? Where You’ve Seen Her in Movies and TV Shows

ABC‘s latest drama series, The Company You Keep, has an all-star cast. From Milo Ventimiglia to James Saito, the show’s stars are an impressive bunch. We’re confident that fans who tune in to The Company You Keep Season 1 will recognize many characters, including Birdie Nicoletti, played by Sarah Wayne Callies.

[Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers from The Company You Keep Season 1 Episode 1, “Pilot.”]

Sarah Wayne Callies as Birdie | ABC/Christopher Willard

Sarah Wayne Callies stars as Birdie Nicoletti in ‘The Company You Keep’

The Company You Keep Episode 1 introduced fans to Sarah Wayne Callies’ character, Birdie. She is a part of the Nicoletti family and is Charlie’s, played by Milo Ventimiglia, older sister. Birdie and Charlie co-own a bar when they’re not conning people.

Based on the series premiere, we know that Birdie is the sensible one in the family. And her gut intuition is almost always correct. Birdie had a bad feeling about the $10 million con they pulled off at the beginning of the episode. As she put it, she likes the smaller scores rather than the bigger ones as they make her nervous. And it turns out that Birdie was onto something.

Tina, Charlie’s (now ex) fiancé, stole the money and ran, leaving the Nicoletti’s with nothing but a group of pissed-off Irish mobsters. And Birdie was understandably upset, but if anyone could bounce back fast, it was her.

Elsewhere in the pilot, fans also learned that Birdie has a young daughter named Ollie, who is deaf. It’s unclear what happened to Ollie’s father, but we’re sure to discover more about Sarah Wayne Callies’ character as The Company You Keep continues.

What television shows and movies did Sarah Wayne Callies star in before ‘The Company You Keep’?

The Company You Keep fans might recognize Sarah Wayne Callies from a few of her past roles.

The actor most notably starred as Sara Tancredi in Prison Break and Lori Grimes in The Walking Dead. Callies’ other television appearances include Colony, The Long Road Home, Letterkenny, Unspeakable, and Council of Dads.

As for her film credits, Callies has starred in Whisper, Black Gold, Faces in the Crowd, Into the Storm, Pay the Ghost, The Other Side of the Door, and The Show.

come meet birdie TONIGHT ⭐️ #TheCompanyYouKeep 10 pm on ABC (CTV ??). cast live tweet during the east coast premier ? pic.twitter.com/FDa9mFCvox — Sarah Wayne Callies (@SarahWCallies) February 19, 2023

Meet the rest of the ‘The Company You Keep’ cast

Including Sarah Wayne Callies, the main cast of The Company You Keep includes:

Milo Ventimiglia as Charlie Nicoletti, a con man

Catherine Haena Kim as Emma Hill, an undercover CIA officer

William Fichtner as Leo Nicoletti, Charlie’s father and a con man

Polly Draper as Fran Nicoletti, Charlie’s mother and a con woman

Sarah Wayne Callies as Birdie Nicoletti, Charlie’s older sister and a con woman

Tim Chiou as David Hill, Emma’s brother and an incumbent Senator running for re-election

Freda Foh Shen as Grace Hill, Emma’s mother

James Saito as Joseph Hill, Emma’s father

Felisha Terrell as Daphne Finch, a consultant to an Irish mobster

Shaylee Mansfield as Ollie Nicoletti, Birdie’s daughter

And a few of the show’s recurring cast and guest stars include:

Timothy V. Murphy as Patrick Maguire, an Irish mobster

Sachin Bhatt as Agent Micah Singh

Bridget Regan as Tina

The Company You Keep, starring Sarah Wayne Callies, airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.