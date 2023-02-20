‘The Company You Keep’: Who Is Tina? Why Bridget Regan Looks Familiar

ABC‘s The Company You Keep features many household names in its main cast, but its guest stars are also quite impressive. Early in the series premiere of The Company You Keep, fans are introduced to Tina, played by Bridget Regan, and many might recognize the actor from some of her previous roles.

[Spoiler alert: The following contains mild spoilers from The Company You Keep Season 1 Episode 1, “Pilot.”]

Bridget Regan | Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

Bridget Regan plays Tina in ‘The Company You Keep’

The Company You Keep introduces Bridget Regan as Tina during the series premiere. Charlie Nicoletti, played by Milo Ventimiglia, is trying to con an Irish mobster, Patrick Maguire, and his consultant, Daphne Finch, into giving him $10 million in exchange for a warehouse that Charlie claims to own.

Charlie’s family — Leo (William Fichtner), Fran (Polly Draper), and Birdie (Sarah Wayne Callies) — and his fiancé, Tina, are waiting in the wings for the deal to go down. And once the funds are transferred, they pretend to be FBI agents and storm the warehouse. Maguire and his crew get away, obviously, while Leo pretends to arrest Charlie.

After all is said and done, the Nicoletti family sits pretty with $10 million in their pockets. However, Tina has bigger plans for herself. She swipes the cold wallet containing the cash from Charlie’s pocket and replaces it with her engagement ring.

Charlie doesn’t know the money is missing until later that night at the bar he runs with his sister. But it’s too late — Tina is gone, and the rest of the characters in The Company You Keep are left with nothing.

Where have fans seen Bridget Regan before she guest starred as Tina in ‘The Company You Keep’?

Bridget Regan has appeared in numerous television shows before her guest stint as Tina in The Company You Keep.

The actor starred in Legend of the Seeker, White Collar, Jane the Virgin, Agent Carter, The Last Ship, Paradise Lost, and Batwoman. Regan’s other guest roles include Law & Order: Criminal Intent, NCIS: Los Angeles, Person of Interest, Sons of Anarchy, The Good Wife, Grey’s Anatomy, and MacGyver.

And most recently, Regan stars as Monica in The Rookie.

The actor has also appeared in a few films, including The Babysitters, Sex and the City, The Best and the Brightest, John Wick, and Devil’s Gate.

How I'm feeling in 3 words: You're. Not. Ready. ❤️‍? #TheCompanyYouKeep pic.twitter.com/WqOU7c3Pxj — The Company You Keep (@CompanyYouKeep) February 17, 2023

Meet the rest of the cast of ‘The Company You Keep’

Aside from Bridget Regan as Tina, the cast of The Company You Keep includes:

Milo Ventimiglia as Charlie Nicoletti, a con man

Catherine Haena Kim as Emma Hill, an undercover CIA officer

William Fichtner as Leo Nicoletti, Charlie’s father and a con man

Polly Draper as Fran Nicoletti, Charlie’s mother and a con woman

Sarah Wayne Callies as Birdie Nicoletti, Charlie’s older sister and a con woman

Tim Chiou as David Hill, Emma’s brother and an incumbent Senator running for re-election

Freda Foh Shen as Grace Hill, Emma’s mother

James Saito as Joseph Hill, Emma’s father

Felisha Terrell as Daphne Finch, a consultant to an Irish mobster

Shaylee Mansfield as Ollie Nicoletti, Birdie’s daughter

Timothy V. Murphy as Patrick Maguire, an Irish mobster

Jaquita Ta’le as Kim

Sachin Bhatt as Agent Micah Singh

New episodes of The Company You Keep air Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.

