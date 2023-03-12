Is ‘The Company You Keep’ on Tonight? The Show Is Taking a Break

ABC‘s The Company You Keep is a high-stakes drama full of romance and action, and we can’t get enough of it. The show revolves around the relationship between Charlie, played by Milo Ventimiglia, and Emma, played by Catherine Haena Kim, and how their secret occupations threaten to derail their romance. But will their love story continue in a new episode of The Company You Keep tonight, March 12, on ABC?

Milo Ventimiglia as Charlie and Catherine Haena Kim as Emma | ABC/Eric McCandless

‘The Company You Keep’ isn’t on tonight, March 12

Unfortunately, ABC isn’t airing a new episode of The Company You Keep tonight, March 12. The show is taking a short break, but it will return to our screens in just one week on March 19 with episode 4.

The Company You Keep is taking the week off because ABC is airing the 95th Academy Awards tonight from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET. Jimmy Kimmel is hosting the ceremony, and hopefully, there will be fewer slaps this time around.

Nothing gets past Ollie. Stream #TheCompanyYouKeep on Hulu ? pic.twitter.com/lJRaXwPSb0 — The Company You Keep (@CompanyYouKeep) March 10, 2023

What happened in ‘The Company You Keep’ Episode 3?

It’s a shame The Company You Keep Episode 4 won’t premiere tonight because episode 3 left off on a cliffhanger.

The hour revolved around the Nicoletti family conning a con man to help settle their debt to Daphne Finch. The con man, Jones, was a childhood friend of Charlie’s, but Charlie didn’t have much love for Jones since he was a terrible person. So stealing from him wouldn’t be much trouble for the Nicolettis. Ultimately, they were successful and earned $500,000 from the con.

Elsewhere in The Company You Keep Episode 3, Emma met Charlie’s family. While Leo, Fran, and Ollie were all receptive to her, Birdie was a little more closed off to Emma. Birdie is protective of her brother, and we all remember how Charlie’s last relationship ended. But Emma was determined to win over Birdie, and after a game of darts, Birdie started to warm up to her.

And at the end of episode 3, a group of men jumped Charlie and kidnapped him outside the bar.

Everything you need to know about ‘The Company You Keep’ Episode 4

Even though fans can’t look forward to a new episode of The Company You Keep tonight, they can prepare themselves for episode 4, “All In,” which premieres on March 19.

The synopsis for “All In” reads, “Pressure from Daphne forces Charlie to take extreme measures at a high-stakes poker game on a yacht. After meeting Emma’s family, Charlie’s confidence in their relationship strengthens, but his criminal activity continues to threaten their future.”

So perhaps whoever kidnapped Charlie at the end of episode 3 will be tied back to Daphne in episode 4. But in the promo for the hour, Charlie’s kidnappers hook him up to a lie detector. They ask him, “Have you ever worked with a foreign government?” “Have you been to Central America?” and “Why did you overstay your visa?” And we’re more confused than ever. But at least we know that Charlie will escape in time to meet Emma’s family.

The Company You Keep Episode 4, “All In,” premieres Sunday, March 19, at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.

