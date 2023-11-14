Playing the late Princess of Wales wouldn't have been possible for Elizabeth Debicki without this one important wardrobe piece.

Transforming The Crown star Elizabeth Debicki into Princess Diana was no easy feat. The actor spent a combined 30 hours in the makeup chair, where she changed into the Princess of Wales to film scenes for The Crown’s final season. Her spot-on look was an effort between hair, makeup, and wardrobe to achieve a stunning visual effect as season 6 of the Netflix series documents Diana’s last months. But one essential element solidified Debicki’s transformation from just looking like Diana into becoming her.

One element transformed ‘The Crown’ star Elizabeth Debicki into Princess Diana

Actor Elizabeth Debicki shares some similarities with Princess Diana. They are both blonde, tall, and slim.

However, that’s where the similarities stopped, and The Crown‘s makeup, hair, and wardrobe teams took over. Together, they worked to recreate some of Diana’s most iconic looks, including those memorialized in paparazzi photos throughout the mid to late 1990s.

Entertainment Tonight spoke to Cate Hall, The Crown‘s hair and makeup designer, “In terms of fittings, I would say she’s probably spent upwards of 30 hours in the hair and makeup chair while we do stuff.”

But it was one essential element that solidified Debicki’s look. The wig mirroring Diana’s infamous hairstyle completed the transformation for the actor.

Hall and her team spent extensive time perfecting Debicki’s wig, reported ET. Hall said that element was what solidified Debicki with the recognizable Diana silhouette.

“We probably had at least four, four-hour fittings. Before we were even close to going, ‘OK, this is what we’re going to do,'” Hall said.

What other elements were at play in transforming ‘The Crown’ star Elizabeth Debicki into Princess Diana?

Elizabeth Debicki plays Princess Diana in ‘The Crown’ season 6 | Netflix

Cate Hall, The Crown‘s hair and makeup designer, revealed that while the wig was essential, other elements of Diana’s look had to be perfected. Hall indicated that Elizabeth Debicki committed to her part in ensuring her look was as perfect as her characterization of the role.

Debicki dyed her eyebrows for the look and stuck to a strict schedule of spray tans, nail routines, and daily hair and makeup changes. The actor also spent countless hours in wardrobe as they mimicked some of the Princess of Wales’s most iconic outfits.

The Crown wardrobe designers Amy Roberts and Sidonie Roberts told ET, “There’s a scene where Diana reads about Camilla and Charles at Camilla’s 50th birthday party, and she’s in a really oversized Adidas T-shirt. So there’ve been many moments where we’ve been able to source things that are accessible, good quality, high quality.”

Debicki also filmed scenes of Diana in 1997 during a summer trip to the French Riviera in the weeks before her death. She wore an animal print swimsuit and the blue bathing suit paparazzi photo while on a boat with boyfriend Dodi Al Fayed that sold to tabloids for millions of dollars.

How many parts is the final season of Netflix’s ‘The Crown?’

The sixth and final season of The Crown is split into two parts. It features the end of Diana’s life and how the royal family evolved after her death.

The sixth season is expected to be set between 1997 and 2005. Storylines include Tony Blair’s premiership, Princess Diana’s death, and the wedding of Prince Edward and Sophie Rhys-Jones.

Also depicted will be the deaths of Princess Margaret and Elizabeth, the Queen Mother, the early relationship of Prince William and Kate Middleton, and the wedding of Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles.

Netflix’s royal family drama series will culminate with its sixth season in a two-part finale. There are 10 episodes in total.

The first four episodes of The Crown‘s final season are released beginning November 16. The last six arrive on December 14.