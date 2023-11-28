Season 6 of the Netflix hit, ‘The Crown’ will cover some of the most pivotal years of the royal family — from the late 1990s to the early 2000s.

As The Crown gears up for its sixth season, viewers are set to journey through some of the most pivotal years in the royal family’s history. This final installment of the popular series promises to bring to life the later years of Queen Elizabeth II’s reign, a period teeming with significant events for the monarchy.

This season not only marks the conclusion of the saga that began in 1947 but also delves into moments that shaped the royal family and the world. From personal tragedies to global milestones, the show is poised to offer an intimate glimpse into these transformative years.

The new season of ‘The Crown’ will span these important years for the royal family

Peter Morgan, the creator of The Crown, has revealed the finale’s timeline, focusing on the late 1990s reign of Queen Elizabeth II.

This series, which details the life of the UK’s longest-serving female monarch, starts in 1947 and will conclude with its sixth season.

According to Screen Rant, Morgan disclosed that the show’s final episodes, set around 2003-2004, will mark two decades before our current times. He expressed a desire for the series to maintain a historical feel, ending in an era significant to Elizabeth’s rule.

“The events of this season were 20 years ago. The show ends 20 years from where we are today. I knew that I wanted to end the series with enough distance where we are today that it should still feel like history,” he explained.

Morgan aims to surprise viewers by not just covering expected events like Princess Diana’s death, Prince William meeting Kate Middleton, or the Kosovo War but also by offering unexpected elements.

He emphasized the importance of a 20-year gap between the show’s timeline and the present day to preserve the historical essence, hence his decision to wrap up around the early 2000s.

Season 6 of the Netflix hit will cover Diana’s final days as well as major deaths within the royal family

The last season of The Crown won’t reach modern times, but it will still touch on events many might recall. Morgan pointed out that while well-known stories like Diana’s last days will be featured, they won’t overshadow the season.

Like in previous seasons, the focus will be on lesser-known aspects of the royal family’s past.

The timeframe of the final season suggests it will cover the 2002 deaths of Queen Elizabeth’s mother and sister, Princess Margaret. These events, happening toward the series’ end, could be pivotal, especially since both have been key characters from the start.

The season is also expected to blend sorrowful moments, like the royal family’s losses, with milestones, such as William starting university, and global events, like the 9/11 attacks.

As the sixth season wraps up the series, it will likely intertwine these significant historical happenings into its narrative, promising a blend of the known and unknown in a dramatic conclusion.

Everything we know about the cast for season 6 of ‘The Crown’

Most actors from The Crown’s fifth season are returning for the final round.

Returning stars include Imelda Staunton (Queen Elizabeth II), Jonathan Pryce (Prince Philip), Dominic West (Prince Charles), Elizabeth Debicki (Princess Diana), and Olivia Williams (Camilla Parker Bowles).

Netflix, in an October 2023 announcement, also confirmed that Salim Daw and Khalid Abdalla are returning as Mohamed Al Fayed and Dodi Fayed, respectively.

Back in September 2022, Netflix revealed the actors for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in the upcoming season. Newcomer Meg Bellamy will portray Kate, while the role of William will be shared by Rufus Kampa and Ed McVey to show the different stages of his life.

For Prince Harry’s role, Netflix cast Luther Ford.

In another update, Netflix shared that the sixth season will be released in two parts: the first was released on November 16 and the second on December 14.