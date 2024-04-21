‘The Golden Divorce’: Theresa and Gerry Hinted at Their Relationship Troubles Before They Announced Their Divorce

Theresa Nist and Gerry Turner announced their divorce more than a week ago, but they hinted at trouble long beofre then. They admitted to fighting and screaming at each other. Some fans were supicious of the union before they even made it down the aisle.

It has been over a week since Theresa Nist and Gerry Turner announced they were ending their marriage just three months after saying, “I do.” The first-ever golden couple seemed like a good match. At least they seemed good on paper. Fans of The Golden Bachelor thought the couple would be happy together for many years to come. Looking back, though, there were plenty of hints that the relationship would end. Still, no one thought it would end so soon.

‘The Golden Bachelor’ fans were suspicious of the union during the final episode

Gerry Turner picked Theresa Nist as the winner of The Golden Bachelor in November 2023. While Theresa and Gerry insisted they were happy together, some fans predicted serious problems in the relationship. Some fans feared Gerry picked Nist over Leslie Fhima for less-than-noble reasons.

Gerry Turner and Leslie Fhima | Disney/John Fleenor

Following the finale, fans took to social media to discuss Gerry’s quick change of heart, with many noting that the Indiana native seemingly led Leslie on or, at the very least, wasn’t honest with her when spending time with her one-on-one. The most critical of fans believed Gerry had been set on Leslie until the last minute, which made them suspicious of the longevity of Theresa and Gerry’s relationship.

Reports that the couple didn’t live together surfaced right before they announced their split

Just a week before Theresa and Gerry announced their split, reports surfaced that the duo still had not settled on a matrimonial home. On April 1, TMZ reported that Theresa and Gerry had not decided on a home base three months after their wedding.

TMZ noted that the couple appeared no closer to finding a common home than when they wed. According to the report, Theresa spent most of her time in New Jersey because she still works. Turner spent most of his time in Indiana, where he was born and raised. Now that the couple has called it quits, they remain in the homes where they were unwilling to give up. While the publication did not say the couple was headed toward divorce then, The Golden Bachelor fans found the information concerning.

Theresa and Gerry discussed tension in their marriage weeks before the announcement

The TMZ report felt daming for some The Golden Bachelor fans. Still, there were even bigger clues that all was not right in the couple’s marriage even before their unconventional living situation was made public. In March, Gerry and Theresa appeared together on the Dear Shandy Podcast. It was obvious, during the appearance, that all was not well.

Theresa Nist | MEGA/GC Images

During the chat, the couple admitted to having some tension in their marriage. Gerry disclosed that he resented Theresa’s commitment to her job. Theresa insisted she wasn’t ready to leave her financial services job just yet. She insisted she would retire at some point, though. On the same podcast, Theresa admitted they fought and were “screamers.” Turner tried to downplay the intensity of their arguments. Still, given the recent news, they were obviously hinting at the affair’s demise.