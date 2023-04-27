‘The Jerry Springer Show’: How Much Money Jerry Springer Made Per Episode

The Jerry Springer Show was one of the most controversial TV talk shows of its time, and it’s hard to believe it was on the air for 27 years. Jerry Springer died in April 2023, but his legacy lives on. And he certainly made a lot of money from the infamous series. So, how much money did Springer make per episode of The Jerry Springer Show? Here are our estimates.

Estimate of how much money Jerry Springer made per episode of ‘The Jerry Springer Show’

Jerry Springer on ‘The Jerry Springer Show’ | Ralf-Finn Hestoft/Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Jerry Springer made the bulk of his income from The Jerry Springer Show. The salacious TV series ran from 1991 to 2018 and raked in more viewers than Oprah Winfrey’s talk show during certain seasons. So, how much money did Springer make per episode of The Jerry Springer Show?

His per-episode income isn’t made publicly available, but fans can gather estimates based on other numbers. Slate notes Springer was paid about $2 million per year at the height of the series. The series had about 5,000 episodes total, which comes down to around 185 episodes per year. Using this math, Springer brought in around $11,000 per episode.

Realistically, Springer likely didn’t make the same amount of money per episode. The Jeremy Springer Show focused on political issues in 1991, and its ratings greatly suffered. It was only after the producers decided to take the show in a tabloid direction did it start gaining massive popularity. During its later years, its popularity lessened once more until the series faced cancelation.

The host attempted to have another talk show after ‘The Jerry Springer Show’

The Jerry Springer Show wasn’t Jerry Springer’s last hurrah regarding daytime talk shows. The Things reports Springer launched Judge Jerry in 2019. The reality court show had Springer overseeing Small Claims Court cases with real plaintiffs and defendants, though he couldn’t oversee criminal cases. Unfortunately, the show was canceled after three seasons.

Once NBC canceled Judge Jerry, Springer decided he was ready for retirement. “I’m 78 and have been in front of the camera now for 40 years, plus 10 years in politics. I’m winding down,” he said at the time.

“We taped Judge Jerry for the entire season, and I want to try out retirement while I’m still healthy,” he added. ” … Everybody calls me and says, ‘Why don’t you do this?’ or ‘Why don’t you do this? (TV project).’ But right now I’m just going to take a deep breath. And if something strikes my interest I might consider it.”

What was Jerry Springer’s total net worth in 2023?

Jerry Springer made most of his net worth from The Jerry Springer Show. His total net worth in 2023 was reportedly $60 million.

He started his career in politics and served as a campaign adviser to Robert Kennedy. In 1973, he was elected to Cincinnati, Ohio, city council, and he became the 56th mayor of Cincinnati in 1977 for one year.

Aside from The Jerry Springer Show and Judge Jerry, Springer also briefly hosted America’s Got Talent and produced The Steve Wilkos Show. He also guest-starred on The Masked Singer in 2022.

Springer died on April 27, 2023, from pancreatic cancer.

