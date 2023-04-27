Jerry Springer’s Last TV Appearance Was on ‘The Masked Singer’ Because ‘My Grandson Would Get a Kick out of It’

One of Jerry Springer‘s last television appearances was on the FOX series The Masked Singer in late 2022. Despite not having any musical talent, Springer gamely appeared on the series. He revealed during his elimination he participated as a contestant because “my grandson would get a kick out of it.”

Nick Cannon and Jerry Springer on season 8 of ‘The Masked Singer’ | Michael Becker/Fox © 2022 FOX Media LLC

Jerry Springer’s ‘Masked Singer’ costume was a fun twist on The Beatles

The Masked Singer is a competition series where celebrities perform heavily disguised in costume. They then try to fool a panel of judges who offer feedback and guesses regarding the singers’ identities. These guesses are based on clues provided throughout a celebrity’s performance.

Jerry Springer made his debut on The Masked Singer in season 8. He wore a silver-grey suit with a black collar, white shirt, and skinny black tie for his costume, the beetle. With two large antennae, his costumed beetle head sported a black Beatles haircut to sync with his character.

Springer’s entrance into the reality series culminated in one performance before being eliminated. He sang Frank Sinatra‘s “The Way You Look Tonight” before his identity was uncovered by judges Alan Thicke and Jenni McCarthy-Wahlberg. Other guesses, along with Springer, included Mike Myers, Rowan Atkinson, or John Larroquette.

Before being eliminated, Springer spoke of why he tried his hand at performing as a celebrity contestant on The Masked Singer. He had the sweetest reason.

Jerry Springer appeared on ‘The Masked Singer’ for his grandson

After his solo performance on The Masked Singer, Jerry Springer revealed why he donned the cumbersome costume that looked like a beetle. It warmed audience members’ hearts.

Springer said during his exit interview with Nick Cannon, “When I sing, people get involved because they have to guess where the notes were supposed to have been. It’s like interactive.”

He continued, “So many serious things are happening in the world. To be able to do something fun and silly was great.”

TV Insider spoke to Springer after the experience, where he shared the real reason he did the show. “My grandson would get a kick out of it,” he said. “I couldn’t tell him until last night. That’s really the reason I had time to do it, and it’s just a fun thing to do.”

But Springer said singing for a crowd with an elaborate beetle costume was challenging. “Seeing was the most difficult part,” he said. “You sweat unbelievably, so there’s sweat going into your eyes. The eyes in the head didn’t remain where my eyes are, and so I couldn’t see, and I don’t know where I’m walking.”

Ironically, Springer said in a separate interview for Entertainment Weekly, “My dad used to tell me to be careful what the last thing you’re going to be remembered for is. So if it’s this appearance, if this is how it ends,” he laughed.

How many children and grandchildren did Jerry Springer have?

Jerry Springer photographed in 2019 | Nick Agro/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Jerry Springer had one daughter, Katie Springer, with ex-wife Micki Velton. Springer and Velton were married for 21 years when they divorced in 1994. Katie has been married since 2006, and together, she and her husband have a son named Richard.

Springer died of pancreatic cancer on Apr. 27, 2023, at the age of 79. Jene Galvin, a family spokesperson and friend of Springer’s since 1970, shared the following remarks to AP News regarding his death.

“Jerry’s ability to connect with people was at the heart of his success in everything he tried, whether that was politics, broadcasting, or just joking with people on the street who wanted a photo or a word,” said Jene Galvin, a family spokesperson and friend of Springer’s since 1970, in a statement. “He’s irreplaceable, and his loss hurts immensely, but memories of his intellect, heart, and humor will live on.”