‘The Masked Singer’: The 10 Worst Guesses of All Time

Ever since The Masked Singer‘s U.S. debut in 2019, many fans have become skilled at quickly and correctly predicting who is behind the masks. The panelists … not so much. Ken Jeong has gained a reputation as the worst guesser with his out-there and often incorrect predictions. Robin Thicke has gotten it right many times, but he’s also guessed incorrectly on several occasions. Even Jenny McCarthy and Nicole Scherzinger, who won Golden Ear trophies for the most accurate guesses, have been stumped. Here are The Masked Singer panelists’ worst guesses of all time.

Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Ken Jeong, and Nicole Scherzinger on ‘The Masked Singer’ | Michael Becker/Fox

Shaun White as Robot

In Robin’s defense, Robot’s clues were vague when he made his debut in the season 3 premiere. The panelist thought Robot’s story of toughness and determination meant he was an athlete. However, we really aren’t sure what led Robin to guess Shaun White, an Olympic snowboarder. The guess was way off, as Robot turned out to be Lil Wayne. The reveal shocked everyone.

Donnie Wahlberg as Rabbit

Jenny McCarthy married New Kids on the Block member Donnie Wahlberg in 2014. It seems safe to assume that she’d be familiar with his singing voice after seeing him perform several times over the years. In the very first season of The Masked Singer, Jenny was completely confident that her husband was behind the Rabbit costume … except he wasn’t. Rabbit was actually a member of a different boy band, NSYNC’s Joey Fatone.

Akon as Cluedle Doo

Even when Jenny’s husband was on The Masked Singer, she still got it wrong. Donnie competed in season 5 as Cluedle Doo, but Jenny didn’t seem to recognize his singing voice. Instead, she guessed Akon. She literally fell out of her chair in shock when Donnie was revealed, which made for a hilarious moment on the show.

Morgan Freeman as Grandpa Monster

In season 5, Jenny guessed a man with one of the most recognizable voices on the planet: Morgan Freeman. She thought he was behind Grandpa Monster, but it ended up being Logan Paul — two very different people. The mix-up made many fans laugh when Logan was revealed, though.

Barack Obama as Pineapple

Sorry, Ken fans, but the rest of this list is going to be made up of his worst guesses on The Masked Singer. Let’s face it — several of them have been really bad. Starting with season 1, Ken guessed that Barack Obama was behind Pineapple because the singer was born in Hawaii. A former president performing on TMS would be huge, but it seems highly unlikely. Pineapple turned out to be Cheech & Chong’s Tommy Chong.

Björk as Flower

Ken missed the mark again in season 2 when he guessed that Björk was behind Flower. The problem many fans saw with this prediction was that Björk sounded nothing like the person singing behind the mask — see here and here for comparisons. Flower turned out to be Patti LaBelle.

Queen Latifah as Panda

Another season 2 moment saw Ken predict that Queen Latifah was the Panda. While it would have been great to see Queen Latifah on The Masked Singer, again, her voice did not match the costumed celebrity’s. The clues also didn’t fit Queen Latifah, so we’re not really sure where he came up with this guess. Panda was actually boxer Laila Ali.

Kourtney Kardashian as T-Rex

None of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters have made their Masked Singer debut. The closest the show has gotten was Caitlyn Jenner in season 5. However, Ken has been manifesting it since season 3 when he guessed that Kourtney Kardashian was behind the T-Rex costume. We’re not quite sure The Masked Singer is Kourt’s vibe. It’s much more JoJo Siwa’s speed, who turned out to be T-Rex.

Mariah Carey as Lips

In season 4, Ken made the wild prediction that Mariah Carey was underneath the Lips mask. But, let’s just say … Lips could not sing like Mariah Carey. Ken’s guess insulted Mariah fans everywhere. When Wendy Williams unmasked herself as Lips, even she couldn’t believe Ken’s prediction.

“I don’t sing like Mariah. I sing awfully,” she said in her post-unmasking interview.

Meghan Markle as Medusa

Finally, in season 9, Ken guessed that Meghan Markle was behind Medusa because of her British clues. Given Meghan’s current status as the Duchess of Sussex and her growing family, we’d say she’s probably too busy to be on The Masked Singer. Medusa’s identity has yet to be revealed at the time of this writing.

The panel isn’t always on the right track with their guesses, but those awful predictions do provide some beloved entertainment on The Masked Singer. Fans wouldn’t have it any other way.

New episodes of The Masked Singer Season 9 air on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox. Next-day streaming is also available on Hulu.