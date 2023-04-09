‘The Masked Singer’ Season 9: All the Evidence That Convinced Us Dandelion Is Alicia Witt

Dandelion blew everyone away (sorry, had to) with her debut on The Masked Singer Season 9 Episode 8. She made it through WB Movie Night, performing a solo as well as a battle royale duet with Mantis. Now, Dandelion will move forward to episode 9 and compete against two new masks for the chance to perform in the quarterfinals. Her identity remains a mystery, but Dandelion’s clues on The Masked Singer have convinced many fans that she’s actor Alicia Witt. Here’s what we know.

Dandelion performs on ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 9 | Michael Becker/Fox

Dandelion debuted her voice on ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 9’s WB Movie Night

Fans were introduced to Dandelion when she performed a beautiful cover of “Over the Rainbow” by Judy Garland. Many people initially thought she was Annie Lennox of Eurythmics, but that was based on only a few seconds of her performance in a preview. Upon hearing her performance in full, some changed their prediction to Witt. Dandelion showcased light and breathy vocals, and she was able to reach higher notes with ease. She clearly had professional experience.

So, the question is, does Alicia Witt sing in real life? She does! Witt has released a few EPs, and she played a country singer on ABC’s Nashville, performing several songs in season 4. Her voice in this “Chasing Shadows” music video sounds almost identical to Dandelion’s.

Witt is also a pianist, and Fox already teased a photo of Dandelion playing a keyboard in episode 9 …

How Dandelion’s clues on ‘The Masked Singer’ fit Alicia Witt

Now, let’s get into Dandelion’s clues and how they connect to Hallmark star Alicia Witt. Her Wizard of Oz-themed clue package revealed that Dandelion started her career when she was a young girl. She’s worked with Flea, Elton John, Madonna, and “the dead.” Dandelion wanted a home, so she “put down roots in a musical city.” However, a “devastating twister” hit her home. She rebuilt and learned that there would “always be sunshine after the rain.”

Visual clues included a piano, an angel, a “music city” sign, and an apple. For her on-stage clue, Dandelion had a pair of ruby slippers with “Billboard” written on one. She said, “These heels were made for performing! TV, movies, concerts, and even charting next to Olivia Rodrigo.”

Witt became famous as a child actor when she starred in David Lynch’s Dune (1984). She starred opposite Madonna in Four Rooms (1995), co-starred with Flea in Gen13 (1998), and appeared with Elton John in Nashville.

In 2021, Witt shared that she was on Billboard’s Top 30 right below Olivia Rodrigo. Witt even appeared on The Walking Dead, and her neighborhood in Nashville was hit by a tornado in 2020. We’re confident this means The Masked Singer‘s Dandelion is Alicia Witt.

Vanessa Williams is another solid prediction for Dandelion

If Dandelion somehow isn’t Witt, we must admit that the second-most-popular guess, Vanessa Williams, is also a good one. Williams is also a pianist, and the “music city” clue could easily fit her hometown of New York City. She starred in a musical called City of Angels and played a character named Dorothy in the film Johnson Family Vacation.

Fans can see Dandelion perform again — and possibly unmask — during The Masked Singer Season 9’s Space Night on April 12. New episodes of The Masked Singer air on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox, with next-day streaming available on Hulu.