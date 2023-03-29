‘The Masked Singer’ Season 9 Fans Are ‘Struggling’ With This Format Change

Fox’s The Masked Singer Season 9 has already unmasked 10 singers (and counting). And viewers can’t wait to see who else hits the stage. Episode 7, ’80s Night, features three new masks, and at least one singer will remove their mask. Unfortunately, some fans struggle with the format in season 9. Here’s why.

Many fans think the singers unmask too quickly with the new format

‘The Masked Singer’ Season 9 | Fox via Getty Images

The Masked Singer Season 9 continues with the show’s original concept. Two or three new masked celebrities hit the stage each night, and at least one of the competitors unmasks on stage. The judges take a few moments to ask questions and give their guesses before the singer removes their mask and reveals their identity.

But, according to fans, season 9 feels different than the original seasons. Some fans dislike how multiple singers often remove their masks in a single episode, making viewers feel like they never got a chance to guess the celebrities.

“Is anyone else struggling with the U.S. format this and last season?” a fan on Reddit noted. ” … The format of losing two every night is hurting my enjoyment. I’m not getting attached to any of the ‘characters.’ I miss having two-three large groups that merge and whittle down. I started to care more.”

“I feel like this format is either, ‘You’re correct or you’re wrong,’ since the majority of the characters get one episode of clues and then are unmasked,” another fan noted.

“The format is significantly worse for the viewer but I suspect much easier to get celebrities since most can be guaranteed just one day of time,” another viewer pointed out. “Pretty sure this is the cause of the change.”

Do the contestants on ‘The Masked Singer’ know who each other are?

The Masked Singer Season 9 quickly reveals many of the concealed superstars. And, as one fan suggested on Reddit, this could very well benefit celebrities. Allowing them to appear for just one episode likely helps them fit the show into their other commitments.

So, do the contestants know who the other contestants are? They reportedly do not. Executive producer Craig Plestis told People that the judges, the audience, and the other contestants don’t know the singers’ identities.

“There’s only a handful of my producers, myself and a couple of other people at the network who absolutely know who all the people are,” Plestis added.

Plestis also spoke on the format change in season 9 that has some fans riled. “It’s a wild ride because there’s only one person moving on in every episode,” he noted. “It’s almost like the clue packages are fast-tracked. Instead of waiting eight weeks to try to figure out who that person is, you will know that night if that person is eliminated.”

Who was unmasked on ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 9?

The Masked Singer Season 9 Episode 7 brings Moose, Doll, and Scorpio to the stage. At least one of these new celebrities will remove their mask. The past six episodes revealed 10 celebrities.

Dick Van Dyke hit the stage as Gnome, Sara Evans was Mustang, Howie Mandel was Rock Lobster, Debbie Gibson was Night Owl, Grandmaster Flash was Polar Bear, Michael Bolton was Wolf, Holly Robinson Peete was Fairy, Lele Pons was Jackalope, Malin Akerman was Squirrel, and Alexa Bliss was Axolotl.

The singers masked as Medusa, Gargoyle, California Roll, and UFO remain a mystery.

The Masked Singer Season 9 airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.