‘The Masked Singer’ Season 9: Who Is Moose? Predictions Point to ’80s Movie Stars, Singers

Get ready for a totally tubular night of music on The Masked Singer Season 9 tonight, March 29. It’s ’80s Night and the start of a brand new group, so three masks will make their debut. One of those new faces is Moose, rocking a red and black lumberjack outfit with a red beanie. But who is the celebrity hiding inside the costume? Here are some of the first impressions shared by fans online.

Moose on ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 9 | Fox

It’s ’80s Night on ‘TMS’ (Oh, what a night!)

Last week, Axolotl and Macaw went up against reigning champ Fairy on Country Night. However, Axolotl got the boot first (her identity can be found at the end of this story), and Macaw outsang Fairy in the Battle Royale. Macaw earned himself a spot in the quarterfinals, sending Fairy home.

Now, TMS is starting fresh with three new masks. The preview for ’80s Night, set to a parodied version of “Ladies Night” by Kool and the Gang, teases Doll, Moose, and Scorpio in action. The night will also feature special guests Young M.C., Donnie Wahlberg, and Erik Estrada. Panelists Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Ken Jeong, and Nicole Scherzinger will dress in their best ’80s gear, and Jenny will do some crowd surfing.

Of course, The Masked Singer also teased some “radical reveals” throughout the night. In one clip, Jenny fangirls over someone who appeared in a poster on her wall growing up, so one of the singers is likely an ’80s heartthrob. Someone in a boy band, maybe? One of Donnie’s New Kids on the Block bandmates?

Who is Moose on ‘The Masked Singer’? Early predictions include an ’80s comedy actor and more

The Masked Singer fans haven’t heard Moose’s voice or clues yet, but early predictions have already rolled in. In a preview of his costume on Instagram, some took note of Moose’s shorter height and made their guesses accordingly. One user thought it could be Danny DeVito, pointing to the fact that Moose wears an “I Heart Trees” pin and DeVito played The Lorax, a fellow tree-lover. Some of DeVito’s most famous films were released in the ’80s, so he would certainly fit the theme.

Another fan wondered if Moose could be Chris Pine based on the pin showing a pine tree. However, Pine is six feet tall, so he doesn’t really fit the costume’s build. Other fans guessed stars who grew up in the ’80s, like Patrick Stump or Chris Pratt.

Who was unmasked on ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 9?

Several big stars have already been revealed on The Masked Singer. But the season still has a few weeks to go, so there are many more reveals to come. Here are the unmaskings so far in season 9:

Gnome: Dick Van Dyke

Mustang: Sara Evans

Rock Lobster: Howie Mandel

Night Owl: Debbie Gibson

Polar Bear: Grandmaster Flash

Wolf: Michael Bolton

Jackalope: Lele Pons

Squirrel: Malin Akerman

Axolotl: Alexa Bliss

Fairy: Holly Robinson Peete

The Masked Singer‘s new Ding Dong Keep It On bell allows the judges to save one contestant per group this season, so twice as many celebrities get to move forward. The quarterfinalists right now are Medusa, California Roll, Gargoyle, and Macaw. Now that we’re in group three, two more quarterfinalists will be selected. Fans will have to stay tuned to find out the identities of these masked singers.

New episodes of The Masked Singer air on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox. Next-day streaming is also available on Hulu.