‘The Masked Singer’ Season 9: Who Is Mantis? Rumors Suggest This ‘Footloose’ Star

Fox’s The Masked Singer Season 9 continues with Warner Bros. Movie Night in episode 8. Two new masks take the stage and compete against Doll, the singer fans saw perform in episode 7. Mantis is one of the new masks, and fans feel they’re very familiar with the famous face beneath the bug helmet. So, who is Mantis in The Masked Singer Season 9? Here’s what everyone’s saying.

It’s Movie Night in episode 8, and 2 new singers take the stage

Mantis in ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 9 | Fox via Getty Images

The Masked Singer Season 9 Episode 8 features Dandelion, Doll, and Mantis hitting the stage for Warner Bros. Movie Night. The preview for the episode shows the audience wearing 3D glasses while watching a Matrix-themed display on stage. “It’s movie night!” Nick Cannon yells while surrounded by audience members chowing down on popcorn.

The preview then shows Mantis and Dandelion taking the stage as the two newcomers to the competition. “What in the world?” judge Robin Thicke says as he eyes the competitors through a small microscope.

The teaser continues by showing Dandelion performing a heartfelt version of “Somewhere Over the Rainbow.” Given her voice, it seems likely she’s a seasoned performer. Mantis’s voice is not displayed in the teaser, but the singer is surrounded by backup dancers with popcorn masks.

Who is Mantis in ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 9? Fans (and Jenny McCarthy) guess Kevin Bacon

So, who is Mantis in The Masked Singer Season 9? While the preview shows Dandelion’s voice, Mantis’s singing voice remains a mystery. With that said, fans think think it has to be a well-known movie star. An Instagram post shows more of the Mantis costume as well as the caption, “#MantisMask is ready to ROCK!”

Many fans on Instagram seem sure that Mantis is Footloose star Kevin Bacon. Bacon’s no stranger to singing, either. In 1995, he formed the band The Bacon Brothers with his brother, and they released seven albums as a duo.

“I’m hearing reports that’s Kevin Bacon in that Mantis,” a fan wrote. “If that’s the case, then I’m thrilled!”

“I would be thrilled if it was Henry Winkler. The Fonz!” another fan wrote. “Doesn’t have the right body type for David Hasselhoff. Those are the first two that came to my mind. Kevin Bacon would be awesome!”

Jenny McCarthy also guessed either Bacon or Yellowstone actor Cole Hauser, as seen in an exclusive clip.

“He was dancing like that in Footloose!” Nicole Scherzinger added.

Who’s been unmasked on ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 9 so far?

Episode 1 featured Dick Van Dyke as Gnome and Sara Evans as Mustang. The second episode revealed Howie Mandel was beneath Rock Lobster and Debbie Gibson was Night Owl. Episode 3 revealed Grandmaster Flash as Polar Bear, and episode 4 showed Michael Bolton as Wolf. Malin Akerman was beneath Squirrel in episode 5, and Lele Pons was revealed as Jackalope. Episode 6 revealed Alexa Bliss as Axolotl and Holly Robinson Peete as Fairy. Finally, episode 7 showed Christine Quinn as Scorpio and George Wendt as Moose.

Viewers have yet to see who sings behind Medusa, California Roll, Gargoyle, and Doll.

The Masked Singer Season 9 airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

