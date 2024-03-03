'Love is Blind' fans were worried the show was scripted after they spotted printed paperwork in Jessica's hands during an episode. An insider insists that the show is not scripted, and the printout was just a conversational cheat sheet.

Love is Blind contestant Jessica Vestal ignited an intense conspiracy theory recently. Eagle-eyed viewers noticed Jessica was holding a printout that appeared suspiciously like a script. Now, a production insider is stepping in to explain it all away. Apparently, there is no big scandal, there is no script, and Love is Blind is as real as a reality TV series can be.

‘Love is Blind’ questioned if the series is scripted when they spotted a possible script on set

Love is Blind fans are used to looking for minute details that will spoil an entire season. Recently, though, they spotted something that they feared could ruin the show for them for good. Recently, fans took to social media to point out that contestant Jessica Vestal appeared to be holding a script in a sit-down chat with Jimmy Presnell in their pod.

Jessica in ” Love is Blind’ | Netflix © 2024

Fans flooded social media to discuss what they saw. Several viewers theorized that Jessica failed to hide a script while she talked to Jimmy. They argued that the entire series is scripted and that Jessica and Jimmy weren’t having an organic conversation. They thought perhaps they were reading lines. If true, the revelation would surely ruin the show for fans, but apparently, it’s not what it looks like.

An insider claims it is all real

A production insider has stepped forward to set the record straight. An unnamed insider spoke with TMZ and revealed that the series is not scripted. They claim the paperwork that Jessica Vestal was seen holding was not a script. They said the papers are provided to contestants but are just topic suggestions.

The insider told the publication that contestants are provided with different prompts that will help keep the conversation between two strangers flowing. They allege that everything is real, and those prompts are pretty vague and completely non-dramatic. The insider said the prompts are questions that most people might think to ask during a blind date that is not being filmed for television.

‘Love is Blind’ will return for a seventh season

Now that the potential scandal has been figured out, fans can relax, knowing that the dating show is exactly as it appears to be. That’s a good thing for Netflix. The streaming service provider has ordered a seventh season of the series.

Season 6, which premiered on February 14, won’t be the last. While there is no word on when season 7 could premiere, fans are excited to know that it’s coming. Hopefully, all printouts will be kept out of camera view moving forward.