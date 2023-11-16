Who is Candelabra in 'The Masked Singer' Season 10? Fans suspect it's this well-known R&B singer. Here's the evidence.

Fox’s The Masked Singer Season 10 continues with Trolls Night on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023, and Candelabra takes the stage once again. Candelabra debuted during One Hit Wonders Night, and she performs once more for the judges. So, who could she be? The Masked Singer Season 10 fans think it has to be this R&B singer.

[Spoiler alert: The Masked Singer Season 10 spoilers ahead regarding Candelabra.]

‘The Masked Singer’ Season 10 spoilers: Who is Candelabra?

The Masked Singer Season 10 brings Candelabra back to the stage for Trolls Night, and we’re excited to see what boy band hit she runs with. Candelabra sang her heart out during One Hit Wonders Night, easily earning her a spot in the following week’s lineup. And thanks to her clue package, fans think they know exactly who she is. The Masked Singer Season 10 spoilers indicate Candelabra is R&B star Keyshia Cole.

Candelabra’s clue package has a lot to dissect. “From a young age, I always had a fire burning inside of me to achieve my wildest dreams,” she said. The clip then shows her calling Kevin Hart on her phone. “At just 12 years old, sitting up in my room, I called performers from my hometown begging them to give me a chance to be on stage. Finally, one said yes, and my career ignited,” she continued. “But that never slowed my hustle. I had to continue to fight hard to keep my flame going. You could say I was burning the candle at both ends.”

The clip then showed a photo of Candelabra inside a picture frame with a blue butterfly on the corner of the frame. A framed print of California was also shown. “I’m proud of where my drive has taken me, but now I’m looking for a place to let loose, and The Masked Singer feels like a perfect place to have fun,” she continued. Finally, she picked up a wrapped gift with a note that read, “For Santa’s Naughty List.”

Fans think Candelabra has to be Keyshia Cole or Tiffany Haddish

‘The Masked Singer’ Season 10 mask Candelabra | Michael Becker/Fox

The Masked Singer Season 10 fans picked apart Candelabra’s initial clue package. Many viewers believe Keyshia Cole sings beneath the mask.

“This is definitely Keyshia Cole!” a fan on YouTube commented on Candelabra’s clue package. “Calling Kevin Hart — her album Calling All Hearts, California — grew up in California ‘at age 12’ — recorded with MC Hammer, blue butterfly — I believe this one is the controversy she had with Michelle Williams, two princes — she has two sons.”

“Clues definitely point to Keyshia Cole,” another fan wrote. “The only link I could find to the present clue is that she has a Christmas album, but I wonder if there’s more meaning to that.”

A few other fans believe comedian and actor Tiffany Haddish sings as Candelabra. “The Kevin Hart clue was when the time he found her homeless helped her achieve her dream and become who she is,” another fan commented, supporting the theory that Candelabra is Haddish. “The California clue shows she lives in Los Angeles, a city in California. The butterfly clue resembles Michelle Williams (singer), who was on The Masked Singer Season 2, and she did a movie with Tiffany called What My Husband Doesn’t Know.”

“The clues point to Tiffany Haddish. But the voice/performance points to Keyshia Cole,” yet another fan noted.

It seems unlikely that Candelabra will get unmasked on Trolls Night, so fans will have to wait and see who sings under the mask!

The Masked Singer Season 10 airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

