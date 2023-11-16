Who sings beneath the Anteater mask in 'The Masked Singer' Season 10? Here's why fans think it's half of a famous pop duo.

Fox’s The Masked Singer Season 10 brings the Group C singers back on stage for more on Trolls Night. While Hibiscus was unmasked, we’re still curious about the identity behind Anteater. So, who could it be? The Masked Singer Season 10 fans think Anteater has to be half of this iconic pop duo.

[Spoiler alert: The Masked Singer Season 10 spoilers ahead regarding Anteater.]

‘The Masked Singer’ Season 10 spoilers: Who is Anteater?

The Masked Singer Season 10 introduced Anteater during One Hit Wonders Night. Anteater sang “Walking in Memphis” by Marc Cohn, and his powerful performance wowed the judges. His deep, unique voice also sounded familiar to many fans. Now, heading into Trolls Night, many fans think Anteater is John Oates from the pop duo Hall & Oates.

When Anteater debuted, his clue package insinuated that he had a rough go at fame through the years. “I’ve had a long career, but I’ve had to learn the hard way that fame isn’t everything,” he stated. “Sure, it got me the houses, the sports cars, R-O-C-K-ing on the yachts with the glitterati. But, at the height of my success, fame took its toll. I fell into some bad business deals. My personal life was a mess, and, worst of all, I lost my sense of self.”

Anteater then stated that he knew he “had to get away and take it easy,” so he “traded the fancy houses for a chicken coop.” He even built his “dream house” and started a family of his own.

“If there’s one thing I learned, life is all about redefining yourself,” he said in his clue package. “Sometimes, you gotta lose it all to gain everything.” In another clue, he added that he once “performed in front of 40% of the entire world.”

Fans put the clues together and believe it’s John Oates

Anteater in ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 10 | Michael Becker/Fox

The Masked Singer Season 10 clues point to Anteater singing as John Oates. “Oates has a song ‘Maneater’ with Daryl Hall,” a fan on Reddit wrote. “‘Maneater’ — Anteater. The costume was already a giveaway. Watched by 40% of the entire world — Oates performed with Hall at Live Aid in 1985. And the height and voice match John Oates.”

“John Oates also met his wife later in life and runs a horse ranch, matching up with the clues of ‘I gave up rock and roll for a farm then fell in love’ from the clue package,” another fan wrote.

Other fans are convinced that John Mellencamp sings as Anteater, but some viewers have worked to dispel this idea. “His bonus clue said that 40% of the world saw one of his performances. That’s a reference to Live Aid in 1985, which drew in over a billion viewers worldwide (around 40% of the world population at the time),” a fan on Instagram wrote. “John Mellencamp didn’t play Live Aid (but helped organize Farm Aid later that year), but Hall & Oates did.”

Trolls Night reveals new clues about Anteater

The Masked Singer Season 10 brings Donut, Anteater, Candelabra, and the Wild Card, Cuddle Monster, to the stage. Trolls Poppy and Branch bring another clue to the stage that helps identify who sings under the Anteater mask. They bring out a plaque that states “Hall of Fame.”

“I guess the trolls just might know something about the Hall of Fame,” Anteater comments on the clue.

Hall & Oates were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2014, and in 2016, they received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. This gives more evidence to support that Anteater is John Oates.

The Masked Singer Season 10 airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.