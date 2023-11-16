'The Masked Singer' Season 10 features Cuddle Monster on Trolls Night, and fans think it's a basketball star. Here's who it could be.

Fox’s The Masked Singer Season 10 continues with Trolls Night on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023. Four of the five masks from Group C that debuted the previous week will hit the stage — and fans will also get a glimpse at the Wild Card, Cuddle Monster. So, who is Cuddle Monster? While clues are limited, fans think it has to be a former basketball star.

[Spoiler alert: The Masked Singer Season 10 spoilers ahead regarding Cuddle Monster.]

‘The Masked Singer’ Season 10 spoilers: Who is Cuddle Monster?

Cuddle Monster in ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 10 | Michael Becker/Fox

The Masked Singer Season 10 Group C Wild Card is Cuddle Monster, and fans are excited to see the largest costume hit the stage this season. The star behind the Cuddle Monster mask wears a giant pink furry suit, making him tower over host Nick Cannon. He wears pajama bottoms, a knit sleeping hat, and purple-striped horns coming from his head.

So, who could be behind the mask? A clip posted to Reddit shows Nicole Scherzinger giving the first guess. She mentions that two clues include boxing gloves and a wedding dress.

The Pussycat Dolls frontwoman believes it’s Shaquille O’Neal under the mask. “I think that Cuddle Monster is someone that we all would love to cuddle with, and I think it’s Shaq. I love me some Shaquille O’Neal,” Scherzinger guessed. “Shaq’s putting music out. I know, I did a song with him back in the day — look it up. Then, we’ve got the boxing gloves. Little known fact, he duked it out with Oscar de la [Hoya], the golden boy himself.”

So, is it Shaq beneath the mask? Some fans on Reddit think it certainly could be. But others think it’s basketball star Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. Abdul-Jabbar is trained in martial arts and has a close friendship with Muhammad Ali.

“Gotta be Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, boxing gloves for JABbar,” a fan on Reddit wrote.

Another fan had an explanation behind the wedding dress clue. “Wedding dress clue explained for Kareem … surprisingly, the producers of The Princess Bride didn’t offer the role of Fezzik to anyone except Kareem, though many others apparently auditioned for it. Looking back at it now, though, a lot of people might go ahead and say that Andre the Giant really turned in a great role.”

Update: Cuddle Monster was revealed to be NBA star Metta Sandiford-Artest. Robin Thicke guessed Dennis Rodman, Ken Jeong guessed Draymond Green, and Jenny McCarthy guessed Tristan Thompson.

Fans think Cuddle Monster will be unmasked on Trolls Night

We’ll likely find out if The Masked Singer Season 10 spoilers regarding Cuddle Monster’s identity are correct by the end of Trolls Night. According to fans on Reddit, they believe that Cuddle Monster doesn’t make it much further than Hibiscus. This means Candelabra, Donut, and Anteater are the final three for Group C and move forward.

While we anticipate seeing more serious nights of competition on The Masked Singer moving forward, Trolls Night looks like it’s all about fun. “Welcome to a night full of rainbow, glitter, and sparkles,” Nick Cannon says in the preview. “No — we’re not talking about Robin Thicke’s dressing room.”

As for the music, Cannon says viewers should anticipate songs from their favorite boy bands “all night long.” The preview shows Anteater hitting the stage with a hit from Backstreet Boys.

The Masked Singer Season 10 airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.