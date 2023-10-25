Someone extremely famous is singing under the Tiki mask in 'The Masked Singer' Season 10. Here's who fans think it is.

Fox’s The Masked Singer Season 10 continues with more singers from Group B for Harry Potter Night. Fans already saw Tiki perform once — and they think they know who’s singing under the mask. So, who is Tiki, according to The Masked Singer Season 10 spoilers? Here’s who fans are convinced is singing under the mask.

[Spoiler alert: The Masked Singer Season 10 spoilers ahead regarding Hawk.]

Who is Tiki? ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 10 spoilers indicate it’s this famous frontman

The Masked Singer Season 10 spoilers are in for Tiki. So, who’s behind the mask? Given what we saw during Elton John Night, fans are convinced it’s Sebastian Bach.

Sebastian Bach is a Canadian-American singer best known as the frontman of Skid Row from 1987 to 1996. He was born in the Bahamas but raised in Ontario with his seven brothers and sisters. At 8 years old, Bach started singing in the church choir. Later in life, he acted in Broadway productions and appeared on TV shows like Trailer Park Boys and Gilmore Girls.

Tiki’s clues note that the singer “always wanted to be a rock star” for as long as he could remember. “As a kid, I knew I had the pipes,” he continued. “So, when my dream came true, it made perfect sense.” Tiki then noted that he went on to travel the world and party with the biggest names in the industry. “But, I was a stiff drink with a loose mouth,” he added, “and I got myself in a lot of trouble.”

Pineapple, Tiki’s drink, also gave a personal story about Tiki. “Yeah, you definitely rubbed some people the wrong way,” Pineapple said. “So, it was no surprise a few of them wanted to rum punch him in the face.”

Fans on Reddit are convinced that Tiki has to be Bach. “Monkey clue for the song “Monkey Business,” his mannerisms match, and definitely sounds like him,” a fan on Reddit wrote. “Plus, him explaining he got into trouble early on the bottle … him being booted from the band, etc.”

“It’s gotta be Sebastian Bach,” another fan wrote. “Along with everything else said and his tone/style, he was born in the Bahamas, which makes sense with the Tiki mask.”

Tiki likely makes it through Harry Potter Night

We’ll find out if The Masked Singer Season 10 spoilers regarding Tiki were correct soon enough. But it seems likely that Tiki will make it through Harry Potter Night, which airs on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023. Additional spoilers indicate Hawk is unmasked while Tiki, Husky, and Sea Queen, the wild card, make it through to the next round.

Before Harry Potter Night, Billie Jean King was unmasked as Royal Hen, Michael Rapaport was Pickle, Tom Sandoval was Diver, Anthony Anderson was Rubber Ducky, and special guest Demi Lovato sang as Anonymouse. We look forward to seeing how Group B performs before Group C takes the stage next Wednesday.

The Masked Singer Season 10 airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

