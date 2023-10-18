'The Masked Singer' Season 10 Group B singers take on Elton John Night on Oct. 18, 2023. Here are the 5 new masks, including the wild card.

Fox’s The Masked Singer Season 10 started with a bang. Demi Lovato was the first unmasked singer this season, and since then, we’ve seen Anthony Anderson as Rubber Ducky, Tom Sandoval as Diver, and Michael Rapaport as Pickle. Group B begins to sing on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023, for Elton John Night. Here are the masks fans will see.

[Spoiler alert: The Masked Singer Season 10 spoilers ahead regarding the masks in group B.]

‘The Masked Singer’ Season 10 Group B features these 5 masks (including the Wild Card)

The Masked Singer Season 10 already introduced Gazelle, Cow, and S’more as the three masks from Group A moving forward. Pickle, Diver, and Rubber Ducky were unmasked before episode 5. So, who are the masks in Group B?

We’ll get our first glimpse at Royal Hen, Husky, Tiki, and Hawk as the leading four masks on Elton John Night, airing on Oct. 18, 2023. As for the wild card, that’s Sea Queen.

Given the Elton John Night preview, Royal Hen wears a fancy black hat with an orange plume and a gold chain. She also has a blue and red uniform, making her look very patriotic as he performs “Philadelphia Freedom” by Elton John. Early clues indicate that Royal Hen is a worldwide sensation, so the judges will have to think big when guessing who’s behind the mask. “I’m not only known in America, but, because of what I did, I’m known around the world,” one of her clues says.

Husky looks like a dog who means business. He’s a white dog with a serious look in his blue eyes and wears a gold crown and black braids. As for his first clue, he revealed, “Don’t go barking up the wrong tree. Listen, here’s 10 million hints at who I am. Can you figure it out?”

Hawk also makes an appearance in the Elton John promo. Fans saw Hawk in the first promos for the season, so we anticipate we may see more of him beyond Elton John Night. He has large, golden wings, a blue helmet, and blue and red metallic ankle and wrist adornments. There aren’t many early clues for Hawk, but in an early promo, he announced, “See you on show day, baby! Woo!”

Finally, Tiki will also perform during Elton John Night. Tiki is dressed as a cup with umbrellas, fruit, and flowers from the top of the mask. Green fringe comes from the bottom of his floral pants as he confidently walks on stage. There aren’t many early clues as to who Tiki is, but it doesn’t seem like he gets too far in the competition, given the other promos.

As for the wild card, Sea Queen will perform. She has purple spikes from her shoulders and head, and she wears a tight, glittery bodysuit of the same color. The Masked Singer Season 10 has kept information about Sea Queen close to the chest, but we can’t wait to see her perform.

Fans are making their guesses on who they believe is behind each new mask

Tiki in ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 10 Group B | Trae Patton/Fox

The Masked Singer Season 10 introduces Royal Hen, Husky, Tiki, Hawk, and Sea Queen in Group B. And fans are already guessing who’s behind each mask.

Fans suspect Royal Hen is the first to head home in Group B on Elton John night. The most obvious choice would be Billie Jean King.

As for Husky, fans think he might be Usher, Akon, or a famous athlete.

A popular guess for Hawk is Supernatural star Jensen Ackles or another sports player.

Fans would love to see Jimmy Buffett behind the Tiki mask, though a popular guess is Sebastian Bach.

Finally, fans don’t have any current guesses for Sea Queen. But once she hits the stage, the guesses will come rolling in.

The Masked Singer Season 10 airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.