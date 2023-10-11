It'll be tough to figure out who Gazelle is in 'The Masked Singer' Season 10. Here's who fans believe is singing under the mask.

Fox’s The Masked Singer Season 10 introduced Gazelle early on, and fans have had a wide variety of guesses as to who could be singing under the mask. The introductory episode of the season showed Demi Lovato as Anonymouse. And Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval was unmasked as Diver. So, who’s Gazelle in The Masked Singer Season 10? Here’s what fans think.

[Spoiler alert: The Masked Singer Season 10 spoilers ahead regarding Gazelle.]

Who’s Gazelle in ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 10?

Gazelle in ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 10 | Trae Patton/Fox

The Masked Singer Season 10 introduced Gazelle early in the competition. She sang Alanis Morissette’s “Uninvited” as her premiere performance and shared quite a few clues that had fans thinking.

“Like a gazelle, I’ve always leaped headfirst into opportunities to be on stage,” her clue package stated. “After seeing a Broadway show at six years old, I knew that I wanted to perform for a living.” She then stated that she competed in a national talent competition as a teenager. “But I crashed and burned,” she stated. “It was super bad and made me almost swear off singing for good.”

Visual clues for Gazelle included bulldog statues, a Hawaiian shirt, and a record stating “Movie Soundtrack.” Additionally, Gazelle said that she had a connection to a celebrity in season 4. That celebrity was Mickey Rourke.

After her second performance, Gazelle gave more clues. She stated that she changed her name and had difficulty getting cast because of her “unique look.”

So, who’s singing behind the Gazelle mask? Fans are divided, but most viewers think Janel Parrish is Gazelle. Parrish is most well-known for her role as Mona Vanderwaal in Pretty Little Liars.

“It’s Janel,” a fan on Reddit stated. “So many clues hit. She was on Star Search, the Hawaiian shirt, and is in a movie with Mickey Rourke.”

Other guesses include Emma Stone, Idina Menzel, and Evan Rachel Wood. Stone seems like the second-best guess, as she owns bulldogs, also competed in Star Search, and starred in a movie with Mickey Rourke.

Ken Jeong had tears in his eyes when he announced his guess

We don’t know if The Masked Singer Season 10 judges will correctly guess who’s singing under the Gazelle mask. But Ken Jeong thinks it’s his dear friend, Constance Wu.

Gazelle sang Katy Perry’s “The One That Got Away” during NFL night. And Jeong had tears in his eyes when announcing his guess.

“OK, real talk — you don’t hear me talk like this a lot,” he said. “But I never get so moved by an actual voice. I don’t have the ear that Robin and Nicole have, and I might be wrong, but it sounds like someone who I genuinely love who is a dear friend of mine. And, I think, just hearing this voice, this may be Constance Wu. And, even if it’s not you, I just want you to know, I am thinking about Wu. Love you.”

“I love you, Ken!” Gazelle stated after Jeong’s emotional reveal.

Nicole Scherzinger doubled down on the Constance Wu guess. Jenny McCarthy leaned more toward Leighton Meester from Gossip Girl.

The Masked Singer Season 10 airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

