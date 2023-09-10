Anonymouse hits the stage in 'The Masked Singer' Season 10 preview. Here's why fans think it's Demi Lovato beneath the mask.

Fox’s The Masked Singer Season 10 kicks off on Sept. 10, 2023, with a special episode featuring a celebrity under the Anonymouse mask. Early previews are hyping up the first singer as the most significant, shocking reveal the series has ever seen. So, who’s singing under the Anonymouse mask? Here’s why fans think it’s Demi Lovato.

[Spoiler alert: The Masked Singer Season 10 spoilers ahead regarding Anonymouse.]

‘The Masked Singer’ Season 10: Who Is Anonymouse?

Fox’s The Masked Singer Season 10 is giving fans a special episode on Sept. 10, 2023. The episode, which airs after the NFL Double Header, features celebrity alums, performances, and clue packages regarding future masked singers. Celebrity alums from past seasons, like Michelle Williams (Butterfly), Joey Fatone (Rabbit), Bow Wow (Frog), Rumer Willis (Lion), Victor Oladipo (Thingamajig), and Barry Zito (Rhino), are also set to sing in duets during the special episode.

Viewers will see “one of the biggest, can’t-miss unmaskings in the show’s history” with Anonymouse. And fans are convinced that it’s Demi Lovato singing as Anonymouse in the first episode of The Masked Singer Season 10.

The first photos of Anonymouse show her in a plaid red dress, a tulle skirt, and a spiked leather jacket. She wears platform knee-high boots with chains and buckles. Her ears are pierced, and she has a matching red plaid headband around her ears. Overall, Anonymouse has a punk-rock feel that Lovato gives in her performances.

As for the performance, Anonymouse hits the stage with Heart’s “What About Love?” They know how to handle the stage as they belt the notes, and the judges look shocked by their incredible voice. Given the previews, fans believe that voice can only belong to Lovato.

“This is 100% Demi Lovato,” a fan commented on a YouTube clip. “So glad she finally decided to do the show.”

“Apparently, Demi’s just a guest on one episode, but we all know it’s you,” another fan wrote. “You have one of the most unique/distinct voices in the world.”

“That’s 100% Demi; you can tell from the vocal runs,” another fan commented.

The competition begins in earnest on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023

While The Masked Singer Season 10 fans will see Anonymouse get unmasked early on, there’s still plenty to look forward to. Fans uncovered most of the 16 masks that will appear this season. They’re rumored to include Gazelle, Diver, Hawk, Bathtub, S’more, Donut, Cow, Sea Monster, Cocktail Tiki, Hibiscus, Anteater, Duck, and Candle, to name a few.

The season kicks off on Sept. 10, but episodes start regularly on Wednesday, Sept. 27, at 8 p.m. ET. The anniversary season includes a new format, too. The masked singers will begin in three groups, each participating in their own Battle Royale. The Ding Dong Keep It On Bell returns for the judges to save one contestant this season. And, of course, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong, and Robin Thicke return to judge.

The Masked Singer Season 10 premieres Wednesday, Sept. 27, at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.