Who's singing under the Diver mask in 'The Masked Singer' Season 10? Fans are confident it's this reality TV star based on the clue package.

Fox’s The Masked Singer Season 10 is finally here, and fans can’t wait to see who’s singing beneath the new masks. Before the season began, Demi Lovato stepped into the spotlight as Anonymouse. In the official season premiere, judge Ken Jeong guessed Rubber Ducky’s identity correctly, as Anthony Anderson sang under the mask. So, who is Diver? I and many other fans think it has to be this reality TV star.

[Spoiler alert: The Masked Singer Season 10 spoilers ahead regarding Diver.]

Who is Diver in ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 10?

The Masked Singer Season 10 premiere introduced five new masks — Gazelle, Diver, S’more, Rubber Ducky, and Cow. Gazelle, Diver, S’more, and Cow moved forward while Rubber Ducky was unmasked. In episode 2, the four remaining masks will continue to show off their fantastic voices while another mask — Pickle — enters the mix.

Many fans think they know the identity of Diver. Diver sang “Any Way You Want It” by Journey in the premiere. His voice was shockingly good, which surprised me, as his appearance didn’t scream “professional singer” at first. He also exuded confidence with his stage presence (and body rolls). While Diver didn’t appear to take himself too seriously on stage, he clearly felt he knew he had the premiere in the bag.

As for Diver’s clue package, nothing about his clues mentioned singing. Instead, it mentioned his villain status. “I’ve been everyone’s favorite person to hate,” he says. “And, to be honest, I get it. I’m the first to admit I’ve made mistakes. But, honestly, I did it for love. It hurts when I get judged by people who’ve never even met me, and I become a scapegoat for every bad dude they’ve ever known.” While Diver spoke his truth, he whipped out a compass that pointed to the Midwest.

So, who could Diver be? We think it’s none other than Tom Sandoval, one of the original cast members of Vanderpump Rules.

Tom Sandoval was the center of a cheating scandal that severely affected his life

If The Masked Singer Season 10 features Tom Sandoval as Diver, they’re potentially a risk on audience reactions. Sandoval was part of a serious cheating scandal with a Vanderpump Rules co-star. He cheated on Ariana Madix, his partner of nine years, with co-star Raquel Leviss. The cheating was allegedly going on for six months.

“It felt like rock bottom,” Madix told People about the scandal. “I’ve gone through other stuff before on the show, but nothing like this at all. But there’s nowhere else to go from rock bottom except up. So, honestly, realizing that really helped me come out of that.”

“Going through this in the public eye has definitely added an aspect that makes it an additionally insane experience,” she continued. “But the support from the public has been really amazing and has meant the absolute world to me.”

Recently, Sandoval admitted he’s single, so he and Madix went their separate ways after the scandal. But they still share the same home and film Vanderpump Rules.

“We have mutual friends, obviously, on the same show together, so we have to coexist,” Sandoval told Extra. “It’s gonna be a slow process. We will handle it the best we can.”

It’ll be interesting to see how the audience receives Sandoval if he is under the Diver mask.

The Masked Singer Season 10 airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

