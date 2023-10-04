Who is singing under the S'more mask in 'The Masked Singer' Season 10? Fans are convinced it's this ex-boyband member.

Fox’s The Masked Singer Season 10 continues after a stellar premiere. The premiere introduced five new masks — Gazelle, Cow, Rubber Ducky, Diver, and S’more. While we saw Rubber Ducky get unmasked, S’more remains a mystery — though, given the clue package, we think we know who’s singing as the flaming marshmallow. Here’s who we (and fans) think S’more is.

Who is S’more in ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 10? It’s likely this boy band member

The Masked Singer Season 10 brought S’more out in style with his rendition of “Slow Hand” by Niall Horan. It’s clear the contestant has confidence on stage, as he has the presence of a singer. He even playfully approached the judges with a giant stick of marshmallows that he handed to Nicole Scherzinger. We’re unsure if the marshmallows will help him stay in the competition, but the audience loved it.

S’more didn’t have our favorite premiere performance, but he brought sass and style to the stage. So, who could S’more be? The Masked Singer Season 10 fans think it’s Ashley Parker Angel.

The clue package for the singer helped fans come to this conclusion. “Just like this many-layered dessert forged in fire, my life has been all about blazing my own trail,” the singer said in his clue package video. “I started out on a rocket to fame, a journey from obscurity to major heartthrob status in a matter of weeks. Millions cheered me on step by step as I became a household name.”

The clue package showed S’more with a Chicago deep-dish pizza and a Christmas tree, and he mentioned he did a lot of traveling in his earlier years.

One fan explained how every clue connects to Ashley Parker Angel. “He’s a heartthrob,” the fan commented on the clue package clip. “Millions cheered for him and became a household name by competing in Making the Band. The pizza references his role in the movie Pizza Man. The Christmas Angel references his name. The Frozen tip jar is because he had frosted hair tips. Also, he left O-Town and went on his own path by pursuing Broadway and fitness coaching on the side.”

Episode 2 features the singers taking on NFL Night

We thought The Masked Singer Season 10 was exciting with its introduction to the first five masks, S’more included. But there’s plenty more excitement to come. Episode 2 marks NFL Night, where every masked singer performs a song that’s been performed during a Super Bowl Halftime show.

We’ll also see the introduction of Pickle, whom the previews call “a surprise rookie,” though little is known about the competitor before the episode begins. Pickle promises to bring “Big Dill Energy” — whatever that could mean. Also, season 9 competitor and running back Le’Veon Bell will appear as a special guest.

We look forward to seeing who’s next to be unmasked as season 10 progresses.

The Masked Singer Season 10 airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

