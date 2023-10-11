'The Masked Singer' Season 10 fans are convinced they know who Pickle is based on the cadence of his voice and his clue package. Here's their guess.

Fox’s The Masked Singer Season 10 continues with 2000s night, and we can’t wait to see which classic hits the singers go for this time. In episode 3, we saw Tom Sandoval from Vanderpump Rules get unmasked as Diver. And we also saw the introduction to Pickle. So, who is Pickle in The Masked Singer Season 10? Here’s what fans think.

[Spoiler alert: The Masked Singer Season 10 spoilers ahead regarding Pickle.]

Who is Pickle in ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 10?

The Masked Singer Season 10 introduced Pickle in episode 3, and we’ll hear Pickle sing again in episode 4. Pickle was introduced as the Wildcard singer and hit the stage with “Pinball Wizard” by The Who. Early guesses from the judges included Craig Kilborn, Dax Shepard, Conan O’Brien, and Howard Stern.

As for Pickle’s clue package, the singer stated he never envisioned himself dressing as a pickle to sing onstage. “But now that I’m here, this wild boy is planning on winning,” the clue package continued. “And trust me, I’ve learned to never count myself out.”

He then stated that the teachers he had during his younger years didn’t believe in him. “Said I was a hyper-disruptive kid who didn’t have interest in anything but sports,” he continued. “It was basically decided that I was a bad boy with no future.” However, once he found his “true passion,” he focused and became massively successful and worked with famous folks like Martin Scorcese and Quentin Tarantino. Today, he’s known for his successes, and he’s able to leave his destructive youth behind.

So, who is Pickle? Fans think it has to be Michael Rapaport. Rapaport began his acting career in the early ’90s and has made over 100 appearances in movies and TV shows.

“Michael Rapaport, hands down,” a fan on Reddit said. “Hosts a podcast, been in Tarantino movie, Scorsese was his favorite podcast guest, and Raging Bull is his favorite movie, and on Only Murders in the Building with Martin Short. Plus, his speaking cadence is a giveaway, sounds just like it. Same reason I knew Anthony Anderson last time. He’s got that unique speaking cadence.”

Jenny McCarthy thinks the singer is an actor from ‘Friends’

The Masked Singer Season 10 Episode 4 brings Pickle to the stage once more. Lance Bass visits as a guest for 2000s night (and we’re all hoping he belts out some classic 2000s NSYNC tunes while he’s at it). Bass helps the judges uncover who sings behind the Pickle mask by bringing several pickle “friends” to the stage. The sneak peek for the episode shows Bass holding a tray of pickles adorned with mini wigs in a container labeled “friends.”

The “friends” clue made Jenny McCarthy think that the person singing as Pickle must be from the hit comedy series of the same name. “Like, the cast of Friends or someone who guest-starred on Friends,” she said.

“Well, I’ve done so many things for so many years, and people always associate me with my famous friends,” Pickle laughed. “I wanted to tell Lance to tell the other contestants to go “Bye, Bye, Bye,” ’cause it’s over tonight.

“See? He’s funny,” McCarthy added. “He’s very, very funny.”

Are fans correct about Pickle? They may find out on Wednesday, Oct. 11, if he’s unmasked.

The Masked Singer Season 10 airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

