'The Masked Singer' Season 10 fans think they know who Royal Hen is. Here's why they think it's a world-renowned tennis star.

Fox’s The Masked Singer Season 10 continues with Elton John Night on Oct. 18, 2023. Four new masks hit the stage, and fans can’t wait to see who’s unmasked after Tom Sandoval sang as Diver and Michael Rapaport sang as Pickle. Royal Hen will sing in The Masked Singer Season 10 Group B, and fans think they know who it is already. Here’s their best guess.

[Spoiler alert: The Masked Singer Season 10 spoilers for Royal Hen ahead.]

Who is Royal Hen in ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 10?

It’s Elton John Night in The Masked Singer Season 10, and we’re about to see Royal Hen, Husky, Tiki, and Hawk battle it out on stage in Group B. An early promo for Elton John Night shows Robin Thicke performing “Tiny Dancer” on stage, keeping with the theme. And the promo also teases an “emotional reveal that leaves everyone still standing.”

Royal Hen performs on Elton John Night with “Philadelphia Freedom.” The promo for Royal Hen’s performance shows she’s not the strongest singer this season. And she also doesn’t appear to have the most significant stage presence.

“I feel like I should know who this is, Ken!” Nicole Scherzinger tells Ken Jeong during the performance.

“Yeah, this is a legend,” Jeong says.

So, who’s Royal Hen? Fans think it’s Billie Jean King singing under the mask.

King is a tennis champion, winning 39 Grand Slam titles — 12 in singles, 16 in women’s doubles, and 11 in mixed doubles. She played for the U.S. team in seven Federation Cups and nine Wightman Cups. King also started the conversation regarding equal prize money for men and women in tennis. She went on to found the Women’s Tennis Association and the Women’s Sports Foundation. Thanks to her activism and incredible tennis skills, King is a legend.

“Billie Jean King. Elton wrote that song about her,” a fan on Reddit wrote.

“I’m now thinking it could be Billie Jean King,” another fan wrote on Reddit. “The ‘because of what I did, I’m known all around the world’ clue from the kickoff applies to her (because of this, I knew it had to be some sportsperson). Not only that, but Elton wrote ‘Philadelphia Freedom’ in honor of her, so she definitely has a connection to the subject of the episode.”

‘The Masked Singer’ Season 10 | Trae Patton/Fox

A flub from Fox revealed future spoilers

Fox accidentally revealed The Masked Singer Season 10 spoilers surrounding Royal Hen and Elton John Night. Fans on Reddit noticed how Fox accidentally released a future promo that gives away who heads home on Oct. 18, 2023. Unfortunately, Royal Hen is likely the one unmasked. Hawk, another mask from Group B, also doesn’t get far.

“It is confirmed that Royal Hen is eliminated on Elton John Night and that Hawk is eliminated on Harry Potter Night,” a sleuth confirmed on Reddit. “The only other reveals confirmed are that Hibiscus is eliminated the episode Nick is wearing a purple suit, and that Anteater and Cuddle Monster are the bottom two on Trolls Night. Everything else is speculation.”

This means Husky, Tiki, and the wild card, Sea Queen, make it through. But we’ll keep watching to find out who’s under each mask.

The Masked Singer Season 10 airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.