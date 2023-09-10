When does 'The Masked Singer' Season 10 air after the premiere? Here's the season's estimated schedule and possible finale date.

Fox’s The Masked Singer Season 10 premiere is finally here, but the schedule likely isn’t what fans expect to see. While the first episode of the season airs on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, the season doesn’t continue airing until later in the month. Here’s The Masked Singer Season 10 estimated schedule and possible finale date.

The Masked Singer Season 10 premiere kicks off after the NFL Double Header on Sunday, Sept. 10. The premiere airs at 8 p.m. ET, and fans will see all four returning judges, host Nick Cannon, and the season’s first performance. Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger, Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg, and Robin Thicke return to give their best guesses regarding who’s singing under the masks this season.

The first episode also features “Anonymouse” as the first masked singer. Fox described Anonymouse as “one of the biggest, can’t-miss unmaskings in the show’s history,” and fans lined up online with their best guesses.

After the premiere episode, the show returns in full force on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, at 8 p.m. ET. This season contains 16 masked celebrities, so fans should expect about 13 episodes in total. Given this, here’s the estimated schedule and possible finale date:

Premiere: Sunday, Sept. 10

Episode 2: Wednesday, Sept. 27

Episode 3: Wednesday, Oct. 4

Episode 4: Wednesday, Oct. 11

Episode 5: Wednesday, Oct. 18

Episode 6: Wednesday, Oct. 25

Episode 7: Wednesday, Nov. 1

Episode 8: Wednesday, Nov. 8

Episode 9: Wednesday, Nov. 15

Episode 10: Wednesday, Nov. 22

Episode 11: Wednesday, Nov. 29

Episode 12: Wednesday, Dec. 6

Finale: Wednesday, Dec. 13

Given the holidays and the other scheduled programming in Fox’s fall lineup, The Masked Singer Season 10 might not air with this exact schedule. And the season might also have more or fewer episodes than the ones listed. But given past seasons, this schedule should be accurate.

Host Nick Cannon on ‘The Masked Singer’ | Fox via Getty Images

‘The Masked Singer’ Season 11 already begins filming in September 2023

Fox’s The Masked Singer Season 10 schedule shows fans will have episodes well into December 2023. And the network is already prepping for season 11.

Sources claim season 11 will be filmed in a new studio, the LA Center Studio, and filming starts on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023. The following season then allegedly films on Sept. 8 and 9 before taking a slight pause. Filming resumes on Sept. 19, and other filming dates include Oct. 2, 5, and 6.

The Masked Singer Season 9 was filmed in January 2023 with a premiere in February 2023. Season 10 completed filming in August 2023 with a September 2023 premiere date. It’s unclear why season 11 is already filming, but it could have something to do with the SAG-AFTRA strike. That said, The Masked Singer reportedly isn’t affected by the strike, as the show is covered by the SAG-AFTRA National Code of Fair Practice for Network Television Broadcasting, which doesn’t expire until the summer of 2024.

Elements of this story were originally reported by Screen Rant.

The Masked Singer Season 10 premieres on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, at 8 p.m. ET.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.