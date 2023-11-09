Fans think they know who Hibiscus is in 'The Masked Singer' Season 10, according to spoilers. Here's who's under the mask.

Fox’s The Masked Singer Season 10 continues with four new masks for One Hit Wonders Night on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023. The Group C masks include Hibiscus, Anteater, Donut, and Candelabra (and, of course, the Wild Card introduced next week). So, who could Hibiscus be? An early leak suggests it’s a Real Housewives star.

[Spoiler alert: The Masked Singer Season 10 spoilers ahead regarding Hibiscus.]

‘The Masked Singer’ Season 10 spoilers: Who is Hibiscus?

The Masked Singer Season 10 hasn’t given many clues regarding the identities of Hibiscus, Anteater, Donut, and Candelabra. Fans saw a preview of the four new masks hitting the stage ahead of One Hit Wonders Night. The preview shows Candelabra singing first with two backup dancers. Then, Donut sings “Hooked on a Feeling” by Blue Swede. As for Anteater and Hibiscus, they’re not featured as much in the promo.

Before the episode aired, The Masked Singer social media released a clip showing Anteater’s performance of Walking in Memphis by Marc Cohn. Again, nothing more about Hibiscus was released.

So, who could Hibiscus be? With so few clues before her debut, fans had little to go off of. But YouTuber Joey Continino noted a previous leak may have given the identity of Hibiscus away. According to the leak, the singer is Real Housewives of New York City star Luann de Lesseps. She reportedly sings “It’s Raining Men” by The Weather Girls.

Additional spoilers note that on the show, de Lesseps discusses how she chose to be a Hibiscus this season — and it partially had to do with her mother. The reality star said her mother described coming into puberty as blooming into a beautiful flower. As for the song choice, she’s single, so she hoped she could manifest a man for herself.

The ‘Real Housewives’ star created a sparkling non-alcoholic wine with hibiscus

If The Masked Singer Season 10 spoilers are to be believed, then The Real Housewives of New York City star Luann de Lesseps will head home on One Hit Wonders Night. Fans will learn more about her connection to Hibiscus on her clue card. And after some digging, we found that she created a non-alcoholic sparkling wine with hibiscus notes. This has us believing the spoilers really might be true.

De Lesseps’s non-alcoholic wine brand, Fosé Rosé, includes a “unique, natural non-alcoholic sparkling wine with superfood ingredients,” and the herbal ingredients include “rosemary and white oak with a hibiscus and white wine grape base,” Bravo TV states.

“This was born out of my own necessity, needing something to drink with my daughter [Victoria de Lesseps] because we don’t drink,” de Lesseps told People in November 2021. “We looked for something over the summer during COVID, a lot of people were drinking a lot, which was fine, cheers to you. But I couldn’t find anything that I really wanted to drink that didn’t have a lot of calories.”

The Group C Wild Card is introduced during Trolls Night

Fans of The Masked Singer Season 10 didn’t necessarily know who Hibiscus could be — but they did have a feeling she would get unmasked during One Hit Wonders Night. That means the remaining three masks — Anteater, Donuts, and Candelabra — will move on to Trolls Night the following week. And we’ll also get a glimpse at the Wild Card mask, the Cuddle Monster.

We can’t wait to hear the clues for all the Group C competitors so we can come up with our own guesses for the remaining masked singers.

The Masked Singer Season 10 airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

