'The Masked Singer' Season 10 Group C masks are finally Here. Here are the 4 masks hitting the stage for One Hit Wonders Night, plus the Wild Card.

Fox’s The Masked Singer Season 10 continues with One Hit Wonders Night on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023. Five new masks hit the stage in Group C, and one will be unmasked first. So, who are the new masks — and who’s the next Wild Card in the competition? Here’s what to know about The Masked Singer Season 10 Group C masks as well as predictions for who heads home first.

[Spoiler alert: The Masked Singer Season 10 spoilers ahead regarding the Group C masks.]

Who are ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 10 Group C masks singing on Nov. 8, 2023?

Hibiscus in ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 10 Group C | Michael Becker/Fox

Four masks from The Masked Singer Season 10 Group C perform for One Hit Wonders Night on Nov. 8, 2023. Viewers will get to see the new masks hit the stage to perform fan-favorite songs from over the years — and we’re guessing that the singers beneath the masks might also be known for their one-hit wonder status.

So, who are the masks? Candelabra, Donut, Anteater, and Hibiscus hit the stage.

Candelabra wears a tight gold costume with a gold mask and matching boots. Furthermore, she has two candles coming from her shoulders and a candle on top of her head. An early clip from the One Hit Wonders episode shows judge Ken Jeong guessing that Mariah Carey sings beneath the Candelabra mask. While this may be true, the guess deeply confuses host Nick Cannon.

“Right now, my instincts are just screaming out someone you know,” Jeong jokes with host Cannon, who was married to Carey. “There’s fire between you two. Someone like Mariah Carey.”

“I think I would know my baby mama,” Cannon says with an eye roll.

“Be more specific,” Jeong jokes. He then also guessed Regina Hall.

As for Donut, he sings “Hooked on a Feeling” by Blue Swede, which excites the audience. Donut has the wildest costume we’ve seen yet. He has a donut for a head, another for a torso, and stacks of donuts for arms and legs. He also wears a chef’s hat.

An early preview shows Anteater singing “Walking in Memphis” by Marc Cohn, and he sounds fantastic. The Anteater has a head that looks like the animal and wears a straw hat and denim overalls. The clip of Anteater shows the judges astounded by his vocals.

“Oh my God, what a voice,” Nicole Scherzinger says as her jaw drops.

Finally, Hibiscus has one of the most beautiful masks seen this season. She wears oversized red pedals on her torso that match the mask on her face, and she also wears green leggings and red gloves to make her look even more like a flower. The preview gives no more clues as to who Hibiscus could be.

The Wild Card is Cuddle Monster

The Masked Singer Season 10 Group C wouldn’t be complete without a Wild Card. According to eagle-eyed fans, Cuddle Monster hits the stage as the third Wild Card this season. This costume debuts during Trolls Night on Nov. 15, 2023.

The show has kept Cuddle Monster under wraps. Previews that have offered glimpses of Cuddle Monster show a giant costume of a friendly monster on stage wearing pajamas and a matching pajama hat. Because of the sheer size of the Cuddle Monster costume, it seems likely that the singer is from the NBA.

Fans suspect Hibiscus unmasks first from Group C

We’ll find out which of The Masked Singer Season 10 Group C singers unmasks first, but fans on Reddit think Hibiscus leaves after One Hit Wonder Night. Overall, the consensus is that Donut, Candelabra, and Anteater make it to the Group C final, while Cuddle Monster is the second mask eliminated on Troll’s Night.

The Masked Singer Season 10 airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

