'The Masked Singer' Season 11 'TV Theme Night' features Sir Lion as the wild card. Who sings under the mask? Here's what fans think.

Fox’s The Masked Singer Season 11 is back with “TV Theme Night.” Several of the masks seen from Group C reenter the competition and take the stage for another round of stellar performances. And fans finally get to see the first wild card of the season — Sir Lion. So, who’s singing under the Sir Lion mask? Fans have early guesses without any official clues.

[Spoiler alert: The Masked Singer Season 11 spoilers ahead regarding Sir Lion.]

Who is Sir Lion, the Group C wild card in ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 11?

The Masked Singer Season 11 brings Group C masks back with “TV Theme Night” on Wednesday, March 27, 2024. Poodle Moth, Lizard, and Clock retake the stage with new performances of the evening. Additionally, fans get to see Sir Lion, the first wild card of the competition.

Sir Lion has a circus look to his costume. He has a male lion face complete with a large mane and a tiny blue, red, and white circus hat on top of his head. He wears a blue vest and striped blue and white balloon pants that taper at the ankles. Given the preview of “TV Theme Night,” he appears to begin his song behind a cage.

So, who’s singing underneath the Sir Lion mask? Previews reveal the singer has a deep voice, and some fans think it’s Craig Ferguson. Ferguson is a Scottish-American comedian, actor, writer, and television host known for hosting CBS’s The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson.

“I’m really hoping this is Craig Ferguson,” a fan commented on a YouTube clip. “I can hear his accent a bit in the clip shown, as he’s half-Scottish, so I’m going to say Craig Ferguson as my early guess.”

Not everyone believes Sir Lion is Ferguson. Other guesses include Andy Cohen, Conan O’Brien, Jimmy Carr, and Stephen Colbert. Overall, fans feel confident that the singer is a host of TV shows.

Update: Sir Lion was revealed to be American radio and television host Billy Bush.

The panelists guess a variety of entertainers, from Ryan Seacrest to Anderson Cooper

The Masked Singer Season 11 trailer for “TV Theme Night” shows the panelists also feeling stumped by Sir Lion’s identity. The teaser shows Sir Lion singing “Love and Marriage” by Frank Sinatra. Sound clips from the teaser show the panelists guessing Ryan Seacrest, Anderson Cooper, and Andy Cohen as possible singers beneath the mask.

“He was the star in his theater class,” Jenny McCarthy says of Sir Lion.

“Or of his mom’s living room,” Robin Thicke retorts.

There’s a good chance that Sir Lion might get unmasked on “TV Theme Night.” Fans watching teasers on YouTube generally agree that Sir Lion doesn’t stand a chance against the other performers of the evening, which include Lizard, Clock, and Poodle Moth. Some eagle-eyed fans believe there’s evidence in the teasers to confirm that Sir Lion heads home.

“Sir Lion is definitely going home, and besides, Lizard still has another background after this,” a fan wrote.

“He’s going home because Lizard has another background, and when Poodle Moth is unmasked, Nick has a different suit,” another fan commented on YouTube.

The Masked Singer Season 11 airs on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.